SMI 10’287 2.8%  SPI 12’801 2.7%  Dow 27’848 1.3%  DAX 12’324 2.0%  Euro 1.0694 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’161 2.0%  Gold 1’904 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9119 -0.1%  Öl 41.2 2.6% 

Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus ! Schauen Sie eine aktuelle Einschätzung auf BX Swiss TV! -w-
05.11.2020 01:05:00

Quisitive Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Quisitive Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quisitive Technology Solutions )

Conference Call Access:
To access the conference call by phone, please dial the following numbers:

Canada/United States: 1-800-319-4610
Toronto Toll: 1-416-915-3239

Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes beforehand and ask to join the Quisitive Technology Solutions earnings call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available following the call by dialing:

Canada/US: 1-800-319-6413
International Toll: 1-604-638-9010
Replay Access Code: 5601

We encourage you to access the presented materials via the Investor Relations section of the Quisitive website at: https://quisitive.com/investor-relations/.

Corporate Update:
Quisitive's common stock experienced above-average trading volume on November 3-4, 2020. Company management is not currently aware of any undisclosed material news.

"Thanks to our partnership with Gateway and other IR efforts, we have been able to share the Quisitive story more widely at a number of targeted virtual financial conferences, non-deal roadshows, and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors over the last several months," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "We are encouraged by the positive reception our story has had among the U.S. investment community, which we believe has broadened our shareholder base and the number of institutions following the Quisitive story. We look forward to updating our shareholders and the broader capital markets on our third quarter earnings call scheduled for November 24th."

About Quisitive:
Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions such as CRG emPerform™ and Quisitive LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com. TSXV: QUIS.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quisitive-sets-third-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301166764.html

SOURCE Quisitive

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.80
5.75 %
Roche Hldg G 323.10
5.36 %
Novartis 77.05
3.55 %
Alcon 55.90
3.48 %
Givaudan 3’925.00
3.26 %
Swisscom 479.40
1.27 %
ABB 23.50
1.08 %
CS Group 9.33
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 42.42
-0.38 %
UBS Group 11.57
-0.64 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
04.11.20
Vontobel: LVMH und Tiffany einigen sich doch noch
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
04.11.20
SMI holt 10.000er-Marke zurück
03.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 3.40% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Swatch Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Swiss Re AG
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie -28%: Relief Therapeutics ernennt J. Paul Waymack zum Berater
Türkische Lira stürzt immer weiter ab
Tag der US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen legen letztlich zu
Alibaba-Aktie knickt ein: Börsengang von Ant in Hongkong und Shanghai verschoben
US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
US-Präsidentschaftswahl noch ohne Ergebnis - Wohl keine Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Kongress
Roche-, Novartis-, Lonza-Aktien & Co.: Pharmawerte ziehen klar an
Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren!
Überraschende Entscheidung: Credit Suisse legt sich offenbar auf neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten fest - Aktie springt an
Dufry leidet auch im dritten Quartal unter Corona-Pandemie - Aktie klettert kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Am heimischen Markt griffen Anleger zur Wochenmitte zu. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Einbussen kräftig zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte vorwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit