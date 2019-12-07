07.12.2019 17:00:00

Quirk Volkswagen offers special coupons on VW accessories during December 2019

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quirk VW, a dealership proudly serving Braintree and the surrounding area, is offering multiple coupons on Volkswagen accessories and gear for the month of December. Buyers who take advantage will be able to enjoy several different rebates and other bonuses. Considering the season, this is an opportunity for shoppers to get some goodies for the Volkswagen aficionado in their lives. The offers expire on Dec. 31.

Coupons available apply to several different Volkswagen services and accessories. Offers include a 10 percent rebate received by mail (up to $300) with the purchase of select products. The rebate comes on a VW prepaid card.

Another offer grants 20 percent off the purchase of VW DriverGear. To take advantage, buyers must simply use the promo code DRVRGR20 at checkout. No minimum purchase is required.

Finally, those who buy a set of four select qualifying Pirelli tires before Dec. 15 can receive a $70 Pirelli Mastercard® prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate. This is a good choice for the tire-lover (or needer) in one's life. Who wouldn't like to see four big, fresh tires sitting under the Christmas tree?

In addition, the Quirk VW tire store offers a price match guarantee; if one can find a lower price than they paid within thirty days of their QVW purchase, the dealership will refund the difference.

Those interested in taking advantage of these Quirk VW coupons are encouraged to head to the dealership website at http://www.quirkvw.com. Alternatively, a phone call can be made to 781-917-1540. Those wanting to scope things out in-person can head to the physical location at 20 Granite Street, Braintree.

 

SOURCE Quirk VW

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.12.19
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
06.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
06.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Roche-Familienaktionäre schliessen Aufnahme der fünften Generation ab
Medacta-Aktie stürzt ab: Medacta rechnet für 2019 mit einem weniger starken Wachstum
SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Swiss Re-Aktie gefragt: Swiss Re verkauft Tochter Reassure an die Phoenix-Gruppe
'OPEC+' einigt sich auf schärfere Förderkürzung - Ölpreise steigen
Glencore-Aktie unter Druck: Britische Aufsicht untersucht Bestechungsverdacht
Studie: Deutschland mit Abstand grösster Beitragszahler zur EU
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;