10.08.2020 22:15:00

QuinStreet To Participate in William Blair 3rd Annual InsureTech Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair InsureTech Conference panel discussion entitled "Changing Nature of Auto". The virtual panel will take place on August 13, 2020 at 6 am PT with QuinStreet management available for virtual one-on-one meetings following the panel discussion.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.  

Investor Contact
Erica J Abrams
eabrams@quinstreet.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-william-blair-3rd-annual-insuretech-conference-301108753.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Schweizer Börse: SMI geht fest aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte notierten zum Wochenstart höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas fester. Beim Dow Jones standen die Börsenampeln auf grün. An den asiatischen Börsen begann die neue Handelswoche ohne eine gemeinsame Kursrichtung.

Nachrichten

