02.07.2019 14:39:00

QuickLiquidity Closes $600,000 First Mortgage Bridge Loan on a Single Tenant Burger King

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLiquidity, a private equity firm investing in commercial real estate debt and equity, has announced that it has closed a $600,000 senior mortgage bridge loan in Kansas City, KS. The loan is secured by a single tenant property leased to Burger King, the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.

The borrower, who has previously worked with QuickLiquidity, is an experienced commercial real estate developer. He needed to quickly access capital in order to invest in a time-sensitive investment opportunity. He owned the single tenant property free and clear of any debt and was looking for a simple cash-out refinance. Thanks to the borrower's and tenant's strength there was a long list of potential lenders that the borrower could have turned to for funding. However, a fast closing was crucial, and the borrower knew that by working with QuickLiquidity he would receive quick underwriting, flexible terms, and certainty of execution.

The borrower had received a term sheet from QuickLiquidity within only days of submitting his loan request. It then took less than two weeks for the loan to be documented and closed.

"The bridge loan industry for commercial real estate is incredibly competitive with a ton of lenders promising borrowers the world in exchange for their business. So why do brokers and borrowers continuously choose to work with QuickLiquidity?" asked A. Yoni Miller, Principal of QuickLiquidity. "It's because we have built a reputation for being the go-to lender for funding time-sensitive commercial real estate transactions. We have a proven track record of helping borrowers achieve their immediate goals while providing them with competitive rates and flexible terms."

About QuickLiquidity:

QuickLiquidity is a boutique private equity firm investing in commercial real estate debt and equity nationwide. Helping our borrowers with time-sensitive and complex transactions is at the heart of what we do every day. Our success is not only determined by the returns we generate, but by the relationships we build. Our investment strategies include first mortgage bridge loans, second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and providing liquidity to minority interest owners in real estate partnerships through either purchasing or lending against their ownership interest. Learn more by visiting https://www.quickliquidity.com.

Media Contact:

Yoni Miller
561-221-0881
217386@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quickliquidity-closes-600-000-first-mortgage-bridge-loan-on-a-single-tenant-burger-king-300878831.html

SOURCE QuickLiquidity

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:37
OPEC hält Angebot knapp
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird erneut verkauft / Swisscom – Ein heisser Tanz steht bevor!
01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
SMI mit Aufschlägen -- DAX verhalten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
CS ernennt Philipp Wehle zum Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Aufschlägen -- DAX verhalten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Leitindex tritt mehr oder weniger auf der Stelle. Am Dienstag tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB