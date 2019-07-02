QuickLiquidity Closes $600,000 First Mortgage Bridge Loan on a Single Tenant Burger King

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLiquidity, a private equity firm investing in commercial real estate debt and equity, has announced that it has closed a $600,000 senior mortgage bridge loan in Kansas City, KS. The loan is secured by a single tenant property leased to Burger King, the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.

The borrower, who has previously worked with QuickLiquidity, is an experienced commercial real estate developer. He needed to quickly access capital in order to invest in a time-sensitive investment opportunity. He owned the single tenant property free and clear of any debt and was looking for a simple cash-out refinance. Thanks to the borrower's and tenant's strength there was a long list of potential lenders that the borrower could have turned to for funding. However, a fast closing was crucial, and the borrower knew that by working with QuickLiquidity he would receive quick underwriting, flexible terms, and certainty of execution.

The borrower had received a term sheet from QuickLiquidity within only days of submitting his loan request. It then took less than two weeks for the loan to be documented and closed.

"The bridge loan industry for commercial real estate is incredibly competitive with a ton of lenders promising borrowers the world in exchange for their business. So why do brokers and borrowers continuously choose to work with QuickLiquidity?" asked A. Yoni Miller, Principal of QuickLiquidity. "It's because we have built a reputation for being the go-to lender for funding time-sensitive commercial real estate transactions. We have a proven track record of helping borrowers achieve their immediate goals while providing them with competitive rates and flexible terms."

About QuickLiquidity:

QuickLiquidity is a boutique private equity firm investing in commercial real estate debt and equity nationwide. Helping our borrowers with time-sensitive and complex transactions is at the heart of what we do every day. Our success is not only determined by the returns we generate, but by the relationships we build. Our investment strategies include first mortgage bridge loans, second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and providing liquidity to minority interest owners in real estate partnerships through either purchasing or lending against their ownership interest. Learn more by visiting https://www.quickliquidity.com.

