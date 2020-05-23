Quicklee's Convenience Stores Donates Snack Packs to Local First Responders in Conjunction with National EMS Week

AVON, N.Y., May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quicklee's, a locally-owned and operated convenience store chain with 21 locations across Upstate, NY, has partnered with several local food manufacturers to create healthy, locally-sourced snack packs, which are being donated to area fire and EMT workers in celebration of National EMS Week.

"We are honored to support the hard-working first responders in our area," said Ken Perelli, VP, Quicklee's Convenience Stores. "They offer our communities a service that is critically important, especially during these uncertain times, and we wanted to offer a token of our gratitude."

The snack packs were a collaborative effort between Quicklee's; its local distribution partner, Healthy U; and local food manufacturers including NY Chips, Partyka Pumpkin Seeds, and The Perfect Granola, who are all members of Quicklee's Go Local program. Businesses who are a part of this program are given marketing, advertising, and promotional support in order to help build awareness of the many products produced in the area.

"Through this donation, we are not only showing our appreciation for our first responders, but we are also promoting the local food manufacturers that are so vital to the success of our local economy," added Perelli. "Quicklee's has and will continue to do whatever we can to connect and strengthen the communities that we serve and are happy to call home."

The 400 snack packs will be delivered to 18 fire and EMS stations across Livingston and Monroe counties throughout the remainder of the week.

And while the snack packs were created especially for this EMS Week initiative and are not yet available for sale, the individual Go Local products included in the snack packs can be found in the Go Local displays at Quicklee's locations.

Quicklee's, a locally- and family-owned gas station and convenience store chain headquartered in Avon, NY, has been providing a fast, clean, and friendly experience for 25 years. The chain currently operates 21 locations and plans to open several new stores across Upstate NY in the coming year. For more information on Quicklee's visit quicklees.com.

Quicklee's Go Local Program is focused on creating strategic partnerships with local food manufacturers, allowing Quicklee's to provide support with marketing, sales, and promotion. Members of the program are featured in Quicklee's advertising and are displayed prominently in each participating Quicklee's location.

SOURCE Quicklee’s Convenience Stores