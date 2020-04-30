Quick Group Launches New Podcast Series, QuickConversations, to Deliver Virtual Access to Logistics Thought-leaders

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quick Group has just launched a podcast series, QuickConversations. The program was designed to help companies and the life science and healthcare community keep their logistics supply chain moving – utilizing best practices in time-critical shipping in general, and during the current global pandemic in particular.

Quick is launching QuickConversations during an unprecedented time, which has made logistics services for urgent, life-saving and out-of-the-ordinary shipments more complex than ever before. Each episode will focus on the many variables that go into keeping a global supply chain moving, and making the seemingly impossible happen. And whatever the industry – from healthcare and life science to aviation, financial and high-tech – the Quick logistics experts will offer listeners the opportunity to hear first-hand how their needs can be met, even during the most complex and demanding situations.

An episode by Quick's Mike LoRusso, "Tech & IT Logistics in the Time of Coronavirus," provides insights on how to keep business and life moving, even when it seems the whole world has stopped. He discusses a variety of logistics best-practices and what Quick has been doing to help businesses pivot their operations due to the pandemic – from moving computer devices and equipment used by the medical community to supporting the technology set-up of a company's new remote-working employees.

The episode by Dave Murphy, "Logistics That Save Lives," discusses how Quick is helping the healthcare community through the crisis, delivering life-saving shipments like blood, organs, tissue and personalized medicine.

"We want our customers to know that we are here for them. And we hope that this podcast provides the kind of information they can use, particularly now. Our goal today, as always, is to help them keep their business running – getting their critical shipments wherever they need to be, whenever they need to be there," says Dominique Brown, CEO, The Quick Group.

QuickConversations can be accessed on the Quick podcast webpage or on the following podcast channels: Apple Podcasts ; Google Play; Overcast ; Spotify; and Stitcher .

