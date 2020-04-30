+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 13:04:00

Quick Group Launches New Podcast Series, QuickConversations, to Deliver Virtual Access to Logistics Thought-leaders

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quick Group has just launched a podcast series, QuickConversations. The program was designed to help companies and the life science and healthcare community keep their logistics supply chain moving – utilizing best practices in time-critical shipping in general, and during the current global pandemic in particular. 

Quick is launching QuickConversations during an unprecedented time, which has made logistics services for urgent, life-saving and out-of-the-ordinary shipments more complex than ever before. Each episode will focus on the many variables that go into keeping a global supply chain moving, and making the seemingly impossible happen. And whatever the industry – from healthcare and life science to aviation, financial and high-tech – the Quick logistics experts will offer listeners the opportunity to hear first-hand how their needs can be met, even during the most complex and demanding situations.

An episode by Quick's Mike LoRusso, "Tech & IT Logistics in the Time of Coronavirus," provides insights on how to keep business and life moving, even when it seems the whole world has stopped. He discusses a variety of logistics best-practices and what Quick has been doing to help businesses pivot their operations due to the pandemic – from moving computer devices and equipment used by the medical community to supporting the technology set-up of a company's new remote-working employees.

The episode by Dave Murphy, "Logistics That Save Lives," discusses how Quick is helping the healthcare community through the crisis, delivering life-saving shipments like blood, organs, tissue and personalized medicine.

"We want our customers to know that we are here for them.  And we hope that this podcast provides the kind of information they can use, particularly now. Our goal today, as always, is to help them keep their business running  – getting their critical shipments wherever they need to be, whenever they need to be there," says Dominique Brown, CEO, The Quick Group.

QuickConversations can be accessed on the Quick podcast webpage or on the following podcast channels: Apple Podcasts; Google Play; Overcast; Spotify; and Stitcher.

About The Quick Group 
For 40 years, The Quick Group, a Kuehne + Nagel Company, has been providing 24/7/365 trusted global priority specialty logistics and transportation solutions for companies worldwide combining industry expertise and innovative technology. A team of seasoned specialists design customized logistics solutions for time-and temperature-sensitive, mission-critical and life-saving needs for the various industries Quick serves--aviation, life science, pharma/biotech, and technology.

About Kuehne + Nagel 
With almost 82,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's largest logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, contract logistics, and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions. Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com.

Contact: 
Marie T. Vigliarolo, SVP Marketing
The Quick Group
+1 (718) 995-3616 ext. 2207 marie_vigliarolo@qintl.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quick-group-launches-new-podcast-series-quickconversations-to-deliver-virtual-access-to-logistics-thought-leaders-301049448.html

SOURCE The Quick Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 444.60
5.18 %
Nestle 103.66
0.66 %
Alcon 52.12
0.15 %
Sika 161.90
0.12 %
Givaudan 3’246.00
0.09 %
Novartis 83.60
-1.72 %
SGS 2’208.00
-2.43 %
CS Group 8.98
-2.43 %
Swiss Re 71.74
-2.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.30
-3.46 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
09:10
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:46
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
08:11
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
29.04.20
Conflicting Narratives
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Gilead-Aktie fester: Fortschritte bei COVID-19-Wirkstoff
Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir von Gilead
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen: Anleger schieben Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich an
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert - US-Notenbank zu aggressiven Massnahmen bereit
Wie die Notenbanken im Corona-Kampf das Spiel der Märkte verändern
Bank Cler: Banking-App Zak soll ab 2021 Wallet für Kryptos enthalten
Microsoft überzeugt auf ganzer Linie - Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus
ams-Aktie +24%: Umsatzsprung und Margenwachstum trotz Coronakrise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX geben am Donnerstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch Aufschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB