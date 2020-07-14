Quick and Easy Healthy Recipes for These Challenging Times

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey, fewer than six in 10 U.S. workers reported they eat healthfully on a consistent basis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 1 To raise awareness of the importance of a nutritious diet and offer actionable solutions to this issue, nonprofit Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS) released a free cookbook today, Healthier Traditions: Quick and Easy.

"Spending more time at home during the pandemic, especially in this time of stress, can elicit the temptation to eat junk food or processed foods that provide instant gratification but lack nutrient-dense ingredients that promote good health," said Mihaela Vincze, program specialist for TCHS. "Our new cookbook is inspired by the premise that people can prepare delicious, healthy meals in the same amount of time it takes to reach for unhealthy alternatives."

The Healthier Traditions: Quick and Easy cookbook features 19 recipes, crafted by dietitians and made from common pantry ingredients that can be easily assembled in 20 minutes or less. The cookbook also offers easy ingredient switches for popular dishes such as burritos or Tuscan chicken pasta that increase the nutritional value without sacrificing flavor. Additionally, many meals have vegetarian substitutions and are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats—perfect for keeping individuals and families satisfied regardless of their dietary preferences.

"This cookbook will enable home cooks of all ages to use their creativity to come up with endless combinations based on ingredients they already have on hand or that are available locally and in season," said Christina Badaracco, a registered dietitian who served as a consultant on the cookbook.

Healthier Traditions: Quick and Easy includes nutritional facts, evidence-based details about each meal, and helpful tips to aid readers in learning that making healthier meals is an achievable lifestyle change. This new cookbook is the fifth edition in the TCHS "Healthier Traditions Cookbook" series, which includes Italian, Soul Food, American Classics, and Traditional Mexican. All of these cookbooks are free and available for download at http://www.transamericacenterforhealthstudies.org .

Please visit the TCHS website to learn more about the Center's research and outreach, including the recently released survey report Left Behind: Health Care in Rural America, academic collaborations on workplace wellness programs, and health insurance guides. Follow TCHS on Twitter @TCHS and Facebook .

1. Retirement Security Amid COVID-19: The Outlook of Three Generations, Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 20th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers p.130. © 2020 Transamerica Institute ®

About Transamerica Center for Health Studies

Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS) is a division of Transamerica Institute®, (TI) a nonprofit, private foundation. TCHS is focused on empowering consumers and employers to achieve the best value and protection from their health coverage, as well as the best outcomes in their personal health and wellness. TCHS engages with the American public through national surveys, research findings, and consumer guidance. TCHS also collaborates with healthcare experts and organizations that are equally focused on health coverage and personal health and wellness. TI is funded by contributions from Transamerica Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, as well as unaffiliated third parties. None of the contributors are major medical insurers. TCHS and TI and their representatives cannot give ERISA, tax, or legal advice, and TCHS is not an agent of any government agency including, but not limited to, state or federal health benefit exchanges.

