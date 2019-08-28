Questex's The Pay TV Show Officially Rebrands to The StreamTV Show

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FierceVideo announced today a rebrand of the successful Pay TV Show to The StreamTV Show. Taking place June 1-3, 2020 at the Westin Westminster outside of Denver, CO, The StreamTV Show will continue to be the industry's largest meeting ground for next gen video programming distribution and the fastest growing event in the television business for the third year running.

The three-day event will consist of over 125 speakers across a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, breakout sessions, networking, and exhibits. The conference program will focus on the next generation of TV packages and bundled streaming services, the role of ad-supported services, and the products, user experiences, and technologies that will emerge victorious. Aggregators across MVPDs, vMVPDs, device manufacturers, and more will meet executives from nearly every major streaming service, network, and broadcaster to do business and explore innovative ways to deliver, package, and monetize their video products of the future.

"The StreamTV Show is the fastest growing event in the TV industry with over 35% growth in just our second year this past May. We feel that our rebrand, which better encompasses our audience across both Pay TV and OTT, positions us well for continued growth and we're excited to come back to Denver next June," stated Kevin Gray, Event Director for The StreamTV Show.

In addition, a focused exhibition will showcase leading players from the industry and exhibitors are already signing up to feature their products at the 2020 event. Exhibitor and sponsorship signups are available by contacting Kevin Gray at kgray(at)questex(dot)com.

Registration for The StreamTV Show will be available in early 2020. Stay tuned to http://www.streamtvshow.com for more information or stay updated here.

