QuEST Global to Launch Solution Accelerator for Development of AI Applications Using Deep Learning at CES 2020

-  Aims to automate the development process of computer vision applications

-  Improves productivity and efficiencies of Data Engineers, Data Scientists and Data Analysts

LAS VEGAS and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, will unveil a solution accelerator which will help to design, train, deploy and manage Deep Learning (DL) models for the development of computer vision applications at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020. This solution that will be showcased at Booth# 1909, Westgate, will enable data scientists, data analysts and data engineers to develop deep learning based machine vision applications in a fast and efficient manner with minimum effort. It offers a simplified model creation process through a visual, menu driven interface, making development of deep learning solutions much easier and faster.

The solution developed by QuEST Global is specifically designed to automate key operations of model development workflow like data labelling, data augmentation and cross validation. Supported with intuitive dashboards, performance metrics and custom model creation capabilities, the tool provides easy re-training and deployment options for target devices. By automating and simplifying the AI development work flow, the solution accelerator will help data scientists, data engineers and data analysts achieve productivity improvement, and improve return on investment which in turn will help them to focus more on innovative methods for improving the accuracy and performance of the models.

Arun Pai, President - News Business Development, QuEST Global said, "At QuEST Global, our constant endeavor is to accelerate and develop innovative solutions for our customers across industries through latest technologies and tools. This accelerator for deep learning model development is one such robust solution which helps to achieve streamlined workflow for vision analytics within a shorter time period, adding value to customers across various industries."

QuEST Global has more than two decades of experience across the complete product development lifecycle, helping customers develop better products, establish new markets and improve efficiency and quality. Using next-generation technologies such as edge computing, artificial intelligence, deep learning, big data and predictive analytics, the company aims to help semiconductor, consumer electronics and computing industries accelerate their product development and innovation cycles and make operations more efficient for them. As a trusted thinking partner, the company is committed to enhance the end consumer experience, enable business outcomes and simplify the digital journey for its customers.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,500+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

