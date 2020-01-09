09.01.2020 00:02:00

Quest Diagnostics To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results On January 30

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Thursday, January 30, 2020, before the market opens.  It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. 

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "Investor." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. 

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 866-357-4210 for domestic callers or 203-369-0125 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on January 30, 2020 until midnight Eastern Time on February 13, 2020.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics 
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-on-january-30-300983967.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Ölpreise steigen nach iranischen Raketenangriffen nur kurzzeitig
08.01.20
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
08.01.20
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
08.01.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Die Iran-Krise bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste, während der DAX zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger optimistisch. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;