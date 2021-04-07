SMI 11’128 -0.5%  SPI 14’153 -0.4%  Dow 33’446 0.1%  DAX 15’176 -0.2%  Euro 1.1048 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’957 -0.3%  Gold 1’738 -0.4%  Bitcoin 52’382 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9299 -0.1%  Öl 63.0 0.6% 
07.04.2021 23:18:00

Quest Diagnostics To Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On April 22

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021, before the market opens.  It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. 

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: "7895081." The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. 

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 888-566-0490 for domestic callers or 203-369-3053 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2021 until midnight Eastern Time on May 6, 2021.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-april-22-301264556.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:57 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Partnerschaft mit Moderna - Lonza auch nach Corona stark aufgestellt?
09:31 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
08:17 SMI - Rekordhoch bleibt unangetastet
06.04.21 Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV
06.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Lonza, Vifor Pharma
mehr

https://youtu.be/fuMNzLosVPk

Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.

Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Ein Bitcoin-Verbot ist "sehr wahrscheinlich"
Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Devestitionen liegen hinter uns - Aktie im Plus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger wird ausgebremst
Zur Rose-Aktie fällt: Zur Rose beantragt an GV neues Aktienkapital
Relief-Aktie gibt nach: Relief Therapeutics-Mittel Aviptadil kommt in Phase-III-Studie des NIH
Die ultimative Buffett-Aktie zieht an: Jetzt in Berkshire Hathaway einsteigen?
Roche bringt Test zur Bestimmung von Krebsarten auf den Markt - Aktie schwächelt
CS-Aktie richtungslos: Credit Suisse schreibt Quartalsverlust
Moderna weist Berichte über Ausfall von Impfstofflieferungen zurück - Moderna-Aktie schliesst tiefer
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel in Rot -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Märkte in Fernost schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit