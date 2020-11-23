SMI 10’468 -0.3%  SPI 12’975 -0.3%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0808 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’481 0.4%  Gold 1’865 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’922 0.9%  Dollar 0.9080 -0.3%  Öl 45.5 0.5% 

23.11.2020 12:45:00

Quest Diagnostics Teams Up with Two Health Systems to Deliver High-Value, Innovative Laboratory Services

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced professional lab services relationships with two hospital health systems to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors.

Quest will provide laboratory management services for Montefiore Nyack Hospital and its renal physician practice Highland Medical Rockland Renal Associates in Rockland County New York, including the day to day management of the hospital laboratories, laboratory supply chain management and esoteric reference testing.

Additionally, the company entered into a professional laboratory services relationship with Goshen Hospital, one of the top-rated hospitals in Indiana, to provide supply chain management expertise in addition to the reference testing which Quest currently provides. 

"We are pleased to team up with both of these outstanding health care providers," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics.  "In today's pressurized health care environment, health systems are increasingly turning to Quest for help executing in their lab strategy. Given the challenges that hospitals are facing, we expect many more to be open to discussions about how Quest can help them achieve their lab strategy." 

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

