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Quest Diagnostics Aktie 566162 / US74834L1008

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24.06.2026 15:10:12

Quest Diagnostics' Haystack MRD Test Wins New York State Approval For Solid Tumor Monitoring

Quest Diagnostics
159.53 CHF 0.21%
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(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) announced that the New York State Department of Health's Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program has approved the company's Haystack MRD test for identifying residual or recurring disease in patients with a range of solid tumor cancers.

Upon receiving this approval, Haystack MRD, a circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsy test, is now authorized for patient testing in all 50 U.S. states.

The company stated that the approval is a proof point for Haystack MRD's quality and technical sophistication, which aims to deliver accurate testing to improve patient care.

"Haystack MRD was designed to give oncologists the confidence to detect residual disease earlier, catch recurrence before it becomes clinically apparent, and help identify response to treatment," said Dan Edelstein, Vice President and General Manager for Haystack Oncology, a Quest Diagnostics company.

In the pre-market hours, DGX is trading at $200.00, up 1.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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