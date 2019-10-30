+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 02:13:00

Quentin Tarantino to Receive the LA Press Club's Distinguished Storyteller Award on Dec. 1

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Writer, director and producer Quentin Tarantino is set to accept Los Angeles Press Club's Distinguished Storyteller Award. The ceremony will take place at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala on December 1st at the Biltmore Hotel, downtown Los Angeles.

The Distinguished Storyteller Award honors storytellers outside of journalism whose dazzling skills bring fiction to vivid life. With his vibrant imagination and dedication to richly layered storytelling, Quentin Tarantino has established himself as one of the most celebrated filmmakers of his generation.

"I, like many fans, have grown up with Quentin, watching the one-time wunderkind of the Sundance Film Festival turn into one of the film industry's leading lights,'' said club President Chris Palmeri. ``Quentin's unique voice and passionate commitment have served the movie business as an inspiration to many. His efforts reigniting the careers of veteran actors have impacted popular culture. This year's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stands with his best work, as homage to all that we find so fascinating about our city and the movie business. It is clearly the work of a masterful storyteller." 

On the same evening Ann-Margret will be honored with the Legend Award. Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will receive the Luminary Award for Career Achievement in Media. The founder of The 'me too.' Movement Tarana Burke will be honored with the Impact Award for Influential Contributions to Culture and Society, and actor/producer/entrepreneur Danny Trejo will accept the Visionary Award for Humanitarian Work.

The National A&E Journalism Awards Gala is dedicated to the memory of actor Robert Forster, the very first host of these awards and a cherished friend of the LA Press Club.

Quentin Tarantino is the second person to receive the Distinguished Storyteller Award. Author Michael Connelly was the inaugural recipient.

Tarantino career as a filmmaker began when he wrote, directed and starred in Reservoir Dogs, which made an auspicious debut at the Sundance Film Festival and marked his first trip to Cannes (out of competition). 

Since then Tarantino has won two Academy Awards (best original screenplay for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained,) two BAFTA Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and the Palme d'Or, and has been nominated for an Emmy and Grammy.

Tarantino's other movies include The Hateful Eight, which garnered  Ennio Morricone's only Oscar®, Inglourious Basterds,  Death Proof,  Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 and Jackie Brown.  

His diverse work as a producer exemplifies both his commitment to first-time filmmakers and his support for his experienced peers and colleagues.

Full release at http://lapressclub.org/storytelleraward-2019/

The NAEJ event is a fundraiser for the LA Press Club, a 501c3 charitable organization. For tickets, advertising and sponsorship opportunities go to www.LAPressClub.org or contact NAEJ producer Diana Ljungaeus at Diana-AT-lapressclub.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quentin-tarantino-to-receive-the-la-press-clubs-distinguished-storyteller-award-on-dec-1-300947716.html

SOURCE LA Press Club

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

29.10.19
Gold rutscht unter 1.500 USD
29.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt über 20 Prozent
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Die US-Indizes tendierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit kleinen Aufschlägen. Der DAX tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB