Quebec Selects Varian to Increase Access to Advanced Cancer Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that the procurement representative of the Quebec government, Groupe d'Approvisionnement Commun de l'Est du Québec (GACEQ), filed a notice of intent to award a sole source contract to Varian for an order of 12 medical linear accelerators (linacs). This award, combined with the nine new Varian linacs coming to the new CHU de Quebec cancer center, makes a total of 21 Varian linacs purchased over the last four years in Quebec. The 12 new linacs will be booked in accordance with purchase orders being issued for the individual systems.

The GACEQ selection represents new Varian TrueBeam® systems in Rimouski, Chicoutimi, Gatineau, Jewish General Hospital, Trois-Rivieres, and the new Cancer Centre in Abitibi. The majority of these systems will also be equipped with HyperArc™ to potentially expand access to stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), an advanced form of cancer treatment.

"We are honored GACEQ selected Varian as its partner to bring these advanced treatments to more patients in Quebec," said Chris Toth, president Varian Oncology Systems. "Varian believes that, to create a world without fear of cancer, you must increase access to care. We look forward to working closely with our clinical partners in Quebec to install these new systems to provide more patients in Quebec the advanced care they require."

The TrueBeam family of medical linear accelerators incorporates numerous technical innovations that dynamically synchronize imaging, patient positioning, motion management, and treatment delivery during a radiotherapy or radiosurgery procedure.

The HyperArc solution is designed to automate and simplify sophisticated treatments such as SRS and capitalizes on the unique capabilities of Varian's TrueBeam systems. HyperArc treatments allow clinicians the ability to deliver more compact radiation doses that closely conform to the size, shape, and location of tumors, while sparing more surrounding healthy tissue. These advanced treatments can be delivered in a typical treatment time slot.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

