+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
11.03.2020 13:15:00

Quebec Selects Varian to Increase Access to Advanced Cancer Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that the procurement representative of the Quebec government, Groupe d'Approvisionnement Commun de l'Est du Québec (GACEQ), filed a notice of intent to award a sole source contract to Varian for an order of 12 medical linear accelerators (linacs). This award, combined with the nine new Varian linacs coming to the new CHU de Quebec cancer center, makes a total of 21 Varian linacs purchased over the last four years in Quebec. The 12 new linacs will be booked in accordance with purchase orders being issued for the individual systems.

The GACEQ selection represents new Varian TrueBeam® systems in Rimouski, Chicoutimi, Gatineau, Jewish General Hospital, Trois-Rivieres, and the new Cancer Centre in Abitibi. The majority of these systems will also be equipped with HyperArc to potentially expand access to stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), an advanced form of cancer treatment.

"We are honored GACEQ selected Varian as its partner to bring these advanced treatments to more patients in Quebec," said Chris Toth, president Varian Oncology Systems. "Varian believes that, to create a world without fear of cancer, you must increase access to care. We look forward to working closely with our clinical partners in Quebec to install these new systems to provide more patients in Quebec the advanced care they require."

The TrueBeam family of medical linear accelerators incorporates numerous technical innovations that dynamically synchronize imaging, patient positioning, motion management, and treatment delivery during a radiotherapy or radiosurgery procedure.

The HyperArc solution is designed to automate and simplify sophisticated treatments such as SRS and capitalizes on the unique capabilities of Varian's TrueBeam systems. HyperArc treatments allow clinicians the ability to deliver more compact radiation doses that closely conform to the size, shape, and location of tumors, while sparing more surrounding healthy tissue. These advanced treatments can be delivered in a typical treatment time slot.

About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact
Mark Plungy
Director, Global Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact
Anshul Maheshwari
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5631
investors@varian.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quebec-selects-varian-to-increase-access-to-advanced-cancer-care-301021005.html

SOURCE Varian

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Bisher nur volatile Stabilisierung
09:06
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
06:57
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Kursrutsch unter das 2018er-Tief / ABB – Unterstützungszone erreicht
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
10.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
SMI fester -- DAX startet Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie letztlich unverändert
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Apple-Analyst ist sich sicher: Schon nächstes Jahr kommt ein neuer Mac
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX startet Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex tendieren nach den gestriegen Verlusten höher. Am Mittoch standen die Zeichen in Fernost auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB