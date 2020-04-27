+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 22:23:00

Qudian Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

XIAMEN, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2020 (U.S. Time). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.qudian.com.

Qudian will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Level 29, Tower A, AVIC Zijin Plaza, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China, 361000.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qudian Inc.
IR team
Tel: +86-592-591-1711
E-mail: ir@qudian.com  

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Xi Zhang
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: qudian@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: qudian@tpg-ir.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qudian-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301047821.html

SOURCE Qudian Inc.

