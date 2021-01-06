Quartesian Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, announced that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system and the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its systems and processes for managing sensitive company information. These audits verify Quartesian's ongoing commitment to satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications through rigorous and effective quality management.

The internationally supported ISO 9000 quality standards series provides a company–wide framework for quality management by helping to direct quality efforts on a long–term basis without any loss of compliance. ISO 27001 describes the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS), the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.

"Implementing a strong quality management system and security posture based on the principles of CIA (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability) Triads not only reduces our customers' business risk by protecting key assets (their data) and addressing cyber risks but it also reflects our core company values," said Tanya (Aparna) Chowdhury, Chief Audit and Compliance Officer at Quartesian. "Achieving certification required diligence and extraordinary dedication from all our teams, but the process was a really natural extension of our normal functions. Independent evaluation demonstrates Quartesian's commitment to high quality service and security to keep our customers' information assets secure. Especially during this global pandemic, when all our offices are operating remotely, undergoing the rigor of the ISO Certification process and obtaining the certificates is a verification that our Business Continuity Plan to carry on 'Business-as-usual', without any disruption to our committed deliverables, is properly implemented."

Quartesian underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review and pre-audit at major operations locations in Bengaluru and Kolkata, India. The Quartesian audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS – UK Branch who presented the ISO 9001:2015 certificate on 15 December 2020. Compliance with the ISO/IEC 27001:2017 standard was received on 7 December 2020 and verifies Quartesian's proactive approach towards security embedded in its business operations and attests to the highest quality, rigor and integrity of its solutions and services.

"Congratulations to our entire team for this achievement. This is a testament to the hard work of process owners throughout the company and demonstrates Quartesian's commitment to quality and delivering the best possible products and services to our clients", said Ben Jackson, CEO of Quartesian.

Quartesian is the "Clinical Data Company", formed to provide customized, insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to provide clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver quality, innovation, and efficiency for over 200 customers across the world and our reputation for excellence precedes us. Learn more at www.quartesian.com.

