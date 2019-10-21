+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 13:00:00

Quarterly Report January – September 2019

January – September

  • Net sales increased by six percent to MSEK 8,350 (7,852), of which two percentage points were organic growth.
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 424 (353), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.1 (4.5) percent. Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, EBITA increased to MSEK 398 (353) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 4.8 (4.5) percent.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 275 (234). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 298 (234), which was an improvement of 27 percent.
  • The net result increased to MSEK 197 (150) or SEK 5.45 (4.17) per share. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 214 (150) which corresponds to SEK 5.95 (4.17) per share.
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,080 (144). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, operating cash flow increased to MSEK 556 (144).

Third quarter

  • Net sales increased by MSEK 8 to MSEK 2,825 (2,817), but the organic growth decreased by three percent.
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 169 (154), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 6.0 (5.5) percent. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, EBITA increased to 161 (154) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 5.7 (5.5) percent.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 118 (114). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 127 (114), which was an improvement of 11 percent.
  • The net result increased to MSEK 88 (75) or SEK 2.43 (2.07) per share. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 94 (75) which corresponds to SEK 2.61 (2.07) per share.
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 439 (52). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 260 (52).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 35 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 21 October 2019.

Attachment

