09.09.2020 20:15:00

Quarry Wins TiE50 Startup Award at TiEcon 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarry, a compensation intelligence company for business enterprises, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Quarry was recognized for its innovative automation of key compensation processes that empower businesses to make compensation based decisions that are competitive, appropriate, and fair.

Quarry logo

"Quarry is honored to be selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner and follow in the footsteps of companies who have had tremendous success," said Gayatri Arasaratnam, CEO of Quarry.  "TiE50 is an award system that identifies and predicts the future success of early-stage companies, rather than solely identifying companies after they become big."

"TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

"For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half a million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups," said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards were presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/.

About Quarry

Quarry is the premier compensation intelligence company for mid-sized and enterprise businesses.

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarry-wins-tie50-startup-award-at-tiecon-2020-301126787.html

SOURCE Quarry

