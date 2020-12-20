SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology-Driven Investment Holding Company

Quara Holding invests in digital innovation and integration across all its business sectors

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Quara Holding, a Saudi-based investment entity operating for over 25 years and present in 11 countries, unveiled today its new identity andbusiness strategy. It represents a new phase in Saudi business and aims to achieve digital integration between its subsidiary companies in the financial, real estate, and technology sectors. Quara Holding leverages its advanced digital capabilities, enabling better synergies across its various businesses, improving operations, and providing better products and services to customers. Quara Holding includes a digital business incubator for high-potential projects, targeting Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.

Ziad El Char

Quara Holding represents a new generation of investment entities, which will integrate modern technology solutions across traditional sectors including real estate and financial services.

Welcoming the launch and emphasizing Quara Holding's strategic vision, Quara Holding's CEO Ziad El Chaar said, "Changes in business trends allow Quara to adopt a flexible strategy with technology at its core. By investing in digital for its investment holdings and in the operations of its subsidiary businesses, we will achieve superior growth, profitability, and better customer service."

El Chaar also emphasized Quara Holding's ability to lead its companies towards financial innovation. "Based on our new business model, we are looking forward to achieving significant growth and enhancing the sustainability of our subsidiaries' competitiveness. We will continue on our path to digital transformation and will be introducing additional financial innovation including Blockchain and FinTech, both cutting-edge services which will play a vital role across multiple business sectors over the next decade," he noted.

Quara Holding will enable its investments and subsidiaries to increase their market share, enhance their competitiveness and their ability to benefit from global and regional business opportunities, to raise their growth and profitability, especially in the post-COVID pandemic era.

Quara Holding's investments and subsidiary businesses include Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company publicly listed in Saudi Arabia; Dar Al-Arkan Properties; financial services companies Al Khair Capital, Saudi Home Loans, Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), and Maalem Financing;  Independent Logistics Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur insurance Company; Dar Al Arkan Online; Quara Pay; and Quara Blockchain ventures.

