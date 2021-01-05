SMI 10’747 0.1%  SPI 13’375 0.0%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’636 -0.7%  Euro 1.0796 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’539 -0.7%  Gold 1’950 0.4%  Bitcoin 27’995 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8799 -0.2%  Öl 52.0 2.6% 
05.01.2021 13:15:00

QuantumScape (QS) Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS).

Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article highlighting several risks with QuantumScape's solid-state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." Following this news, QuantumScape's stock price plummeted 40.84% on January 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a QuantumScape shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantumscape-qs-investigation-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301200986.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

pagehit