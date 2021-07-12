Quantum Xchange Strengthens Priseda's National Private Network for Resiliency with Advanced Quantum Security

BETHESDA, Md. and SILVER SPRING, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Xchange, a leading provider of quantum-safe solutions, partnered with Priseda, the private and secure data company, to bring its groundbreaking Phio Trusted Xchange (TX) key delivery system to the Priseda Private Digital Network – a fully managed, national private network built for client resiliency. The strategic partnership makes Priseda one of the first managed services providers to offer quantum-safe security solutions as part of its offering.

The Priseda backup and recovery network is used by leading systems integrators, commercial businesses, and government agencies to ensure mission-critical data is continuously protected against natural disaster, cyberattacks, or other business disruptions. Quantum Xchange will provide a quantum-safe encryption architecture to secure the Priseda Network, and the data communications of its clients, with the strongest form of encryption available.

Phio TX from Quantum Xchange is a simple architecture overlay that leverages an out-of-band symmetric key delivery technology to supplement native encryption with an additional key-encrypting-key (KEK) transmitted independent of the data path and through a quantum-protected tunnel. The unique solution can be deployed today to overcome the inherent vulnerabilities of Public Key Encryption (PKE) – mainly the key and data traveling together – and the quantum threat at once with no distance or delivery limitations. Users can easily increase quantum protection levels at any time with no interruptions to the network or business. Moreover, the crypto-agile technology works across any network media i.e., satellite, fiber, copper or wireless.

For Priseda's federal clients and agency partners that must meet government mandates such as Section 3 of the White House Executive Order for Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity or for those following the emerging role of quantum technologies for security and defense via NATO Article 5, Phio TX helps avoid system obsolescence and capital-intensive rip and replace scenarios by delivering a future-proof solution for protecting data from whatever threat awaits.

"With cyberattacks increasing in volume and sophistication, harvesting attacks happen now, and the age of quantum computing fast approaching, organizations must ramp up cyber defenses and resiliency efforts," said Robert Henley, CEO of Priseda. "We are pleased to work with Quantum Xchange to deliver our clients a dynamic, quantum-safe solution for future-proofing the security of their data as it travels across the Priseda Network. Together, we offer businesses and agencies a smart evolved approach that minimizes operational overhead and infrastructure costs and keeps data protected today and in the quantum future."

Phio TX is superior and differs from other quantum security solutions on several fronts, most notably:

Phio TX is FIPS-validated and vendor agnostic. It can be dropped into any crypto infrastructure for immediate, quantum-safe protection today.

Phio TX is the only solution to support quantum keys from any source – Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generated (QRNG) keys, or a combination.

Phio TX can deliver quantum-enhanced encryption keys across any network media that can carry TCP/IP v4 or v6 traffic. This includes fiber, satellite, 4G, 5G, or copper.

With Phio TX quantum key transmissions are not limited by distance and can be delivered point to multipoint.

Phio TX shores up the vulnerabilities of modern key management practices including weak entropy, keys and data traveling together, and minimal key rotation – to provide users with an instant and infinitely stronger cybersecurity posture.

Phio TX is available in a variety of deployment options, i.e., physical appliance, cloud, or edge device/VPN to meet an organization's business and budgetary requirements.

About Priseda

Priseda – the Private, Secure Data company – provides managed IT solutions to a variety of commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Priseda Private Digital Network is a fully managed, national private network that provides uncommon network resiliency to its clients – from media conglomerates to public utilities – that require resilient connectivity and IT operations for mission critical services. Priseda is headquartered in the Washington, DC metro from its Silver Spring, MD office and has locations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Albuquerque and Phoenix. To learn more about Priseda, visit https://go.quantumxc.com/rd-priseda-ws-home.

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for protecting data today and in the quantum future. Its award-winning key delivery system, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), is uniquely capable of making existing encryption keys quantum safe and supports both post-quantum crypto (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for true crypto agility and quantum readiness. To learn more about future-proofing your data from whatever threat awaits, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange #BeQuantumSafe.

