Quantum Xchange and ID Quantique Make Ultra-Secure Quantum Networks a Reality for Leading U.S. Industries

BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Xchange , provider of the first quantum key distribution (QKD) network in the U.S. and ID Quantique , the world leader in quantum-safe security solutions, celebrate the one-year anniversary of their exclusive U.S. partnership, providing commercially viable QKD-secured links across the Phio network.

"The future of computing -- and thus, security -- is in the quantum realm," said John Prisco, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "Advances in quantum computing will soon render our traditional encryption methods obsolete. Quantum Key Distribution is an essential technology to keep critical data safe in years to come."

Launched in June 2018, Phio™ by Quantum Xchange is the first quantum-secure network in the United States and features ID Quantique's third-generation QKD equipment. In stark contrast to current public-key cryptography protocols for secure data transmission, which are rooted in mathematical algorithms and inherently breakable, Phio relies on the fundamental properties of quantum mechanics to physically transfer a shared secret between two entities. Thanks to a photon's multiple quantum states and immunity from observation and manipulation, wrapping an encryption key with a photonic quantum key prevents the transmission from being unknowingly interrupted, corrupted, cloned, or exposed -- creating a superior, next-generation solution for mission-critical data security.

"QKD technology promises unprecedented security and assures that organizations can protect their critical data from bad actors," said Gregoire Ribordy, CEO of ID Quantique. "From data harvesting to man-in-the-middle attacks, QKD technology promises to keep our secrets safe from even the sophisticated cyber threats."

The Phio quantum network promises the ability to securely transmit high-value data across diverse sectors. As a result, key industry players are in pilot, or have deployed Phio, for ultra-secure communications and mission-critical data protection. Popular use-cases include:

Energy : protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and providing intrusion detection capabilities.

: protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and providing intrusion detection capabilities. Financial Services : securing critical communications between financial partners to protect sophisticated algorithms and customer accounts without sacrificing speed;

: securing critical communications between financial partners to protect sophisticated algorithms and customer accounts without sacrificing speed; Federal Government : encrypting critical communications for national security between and within U.S. agencies;

: encrypting critical communications for national security between and within U.S. agencies; Manufacturing: guarding 3D printing networks to ensure intellectual property cannot be stolen by competitors.

The first leg of the operational QKD network from Quantum Xchange runs from Washington, D.C. to New York City, including key connections to the financial markets on Wall Street with back office operations in New Jersey. The company plans to extend Phio nationwide over the next 12 months.

About Quantum Xchange

As a provider of quantum encryption and secure communications, Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate defense to keep high-value data safe – today, tomorrow and well into the future. Offering the first and only quantum-secured network in the United States, Quantum Xchange enables organizations to send infinitely secured data over long distances using the laws of quantum physics. Leveraging the proven secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) method and its own exclusive Trusted Node technology for unlimited point-to-point distances, Phio by Quantum Xchange addresses the shortcomings inherent with modern-day encryption: the ability for keys to be intercepted, corrupted or exposed during transmission, and the imminent threat of quantum computers. To learn more about the future of security realized today, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange .

About ID Quantique

Founded in 2001 as a spin-off of the Group of Applied Physics of the University of Geneva, ID Quantique is the world leader in quantum-safe crypto solutions, designed to protect data for the future. The company provides quantum-safe network encryption, secure quantum key generation and Quantum Key Distribution solutions and services to the financial industry, enterprises and government organizations globally. IDQ's quantum random number generator has been validated according to global standards and independent agencies and is the reference in highly-regulated and mission critical industries – such as security, encryption, critical infrastructure and IoT- where trust is paramount.

Additionally, IDQ is a leading provider of optical instrumentation products, most notably photon counters and related electronics. The company's innovative photonic solutions are used in both commercial and research applications. IDQ's products are used by government, enterprise and academic customers in more than 60 countries and on every continent. IDQ is proud of its independence and neutrality, and believes in establishing long-term and trusted relationships with its customers and partners. For more information, please visit http://www.idquantique.com .

