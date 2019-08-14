|
Quantum Technology Markets, 2024 - Global Market will Reach Nearly $18 Billion
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Technology Market: Computing, Communications, Imaging, Security, Sensing, Modeling and Simulation 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive analysis of the quantum technology market. It assesses companies/organizations focused on quantum technology including R&D efforts, and potential gaming-changing quantum tech enabled solutions. The report evaluates the impact of quantum technology upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, Edge Computing, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data Analytics. The report provides analysis of quantum technology investment, R&D, and prototyping by region and within each major country globally.
One of the key drivers for this developing market opportunity will be future 6G technology market solutions. This is because 6G will provide the potential for many new applications, services, and solutions related benefits such as substantive improvements in the areas of sensing, imaging, and location determination. Higher frequencies will enable much faster sampling rates as well as significantly greater accuracy, down to the centimeter level. The combination of sub-mmWave (e.g. wavelengths smaller than one millimeter) and the use of frequency selectivity to determine relative electromagnetic absorption rates will lead to potentially significant advances in wireless sensing solutions.
These solutions will produce enormous amounts of data. While some of this data will necessarily be handled by edge computing resources, much of it will require processing by more centralized high performance computing resources. However, classical HPC will not be suited to process data in many scenarios. Accordingly, the quantum technology market will be driven largely based on the development of 6G wireless capabilities and associated emerging use cases involving sensing, detection, identification, and imaging.
The report also provides global and regional forecasts as well the outlook for quantum technology impact on embedded hardware, software, applications, and services from 2019 to 2024. The report provides conclusions and recommendations for a wide range of industries and commercial beneficiaries including semiconductor companies, communications providers, high-speed computing companies, artificial intelligence vendors, and more.
Select Report Findings:
- Overall global quantum technology market will reach nearly $18B by 2024
- Quantum computing will lead the market with highest market share by 2024
- Quantum communication market will grow with highest CAGR during 2019 - 2024
- North America will be the biggest regional market for quantum technologies overall
Select Report Benefits:
- Market forecasts for quantum technologies 2019 - 2024
- Identify who is investing where, why, and what quantum technologies
- Understand the challenges and limitations of deploying various quantum technologies
- Identify opportunities to leverage all types of quantum technologies in different industry verticals
- Understand how quantum technology will accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence and IoT marketplace
- Identify contribution of leading investors, vendors, universities, and government agencies in quantum technology R&D
Target Audience:
- ICT service providers
- Governments and NGOs
- Security solution providers
- ICT infrastructure providers
- Digital commerce companies
- Data and computing companies
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/870aw0
