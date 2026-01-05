Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9280 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’449 2.7%  Bitcoin 74’716 3.0%  Dollar 0.7917 -0.1%  Öl 61.8 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Chevron1281709NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
Idorsia-Aktie: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant
VW-Aktie fällt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA
Microsoft-CEO Satya Nadella mahnt pauschale Kritik an künstlicher Intelligenz zu beenden - Aktie wenig bewegt
Leclanché-Aktie: Produktion einer Modullinie nach Brandfall wieder aufgenommen
Suche...

Vistra Energy Aktie 34531961 / US92840M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.01.2026 22:45:08

Quantum Capital To Sell About 90% Of Natural Gas Assets Owned By Cogentrix Energy To Vistra

Vistra Energy
127.16 CHF -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Quantum Capital Group Monday announced that it has agreed to sell about 90% of the modern natural gas generation assets owned by Cogentrix Energy, a premier U.S. independent power producer, to Vistra Corp. (VST) for a total consideration of approximately $4.7 billion.

The company will retain its ownership interest in Cedar Bayou 4, a 550 MW natural gas-fired plant in Baytown, Texas.

Cogentrix is a developer, owner, and operator of power generation assets across the country, with a more than four-decade track record of delivering dependable power to communities and industries.

The Cogentrix platform provides approximately 5.5 gigawatts of capacity. With modern natural gas generation facilities located throughout PJM, ISO New England, and ERCOT, Cogentrix plays a key role in maintaining reliable and cost-efficient electricity supply.

"This highly successful partnership with Cogentrix highlights the scale and capabilities of the Quantum platform and our deep expertise across the gas-to-power space," said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum. "This transaction delivers a strong outcome for our investors and strategic partners in Cogentrix, including Williams, Trafigura Group, and Carnelian Energy Capital, and reinforces our long-standing belief in the critical importance of dependable power generation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Vistra and have strong confidence in Vistra's ability to create long-term value through its industry-leading asset base and strategic execution."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-to-late 2026, subject to certain regulatory approvals, including by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Justice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and certain state regulatory approvals.

Nachrichten zu Vistra Energy Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
05.11.25