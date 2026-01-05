Quantum Capital To Sell About 90% Of Natural Gas Assets Owned By Cogentrix Energy To Vistra

(RTTNews) - Quantum Capital Group Monday announced that it has agreed to sell about 90% of the modern natural gas generation assets owned by Cogentrix Energy, a premier U.S. independent power producer, to Vistra Corp. (VST) for a total consideration of approximately $4.7 billion.

The company will retain its ownership interest in Cedar Bayou 4, a 550 MW natural gas-fired plant in Baytown, Texas.

Cogentrix is a developer, owner, and operator of power generation assets across the country, with a more than four-decade track record of delivering dependable power to communities and industries.

The Cogentrix platform provides approximately 5.5 gigawatts of capacity. With modern natural gas generation facilities located throughout PJM, ISO New England, and ERCOT, Cogentrix plays a key role in maintaining reliable and cost-efficient electricity supply.

"This highly successful partnership with Cogentrix highlights the scale and capabilities of the Quantum platform and our deep expertise across the gas-to-power space," said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum. "This transaction delivers a strong outcome for our investors and strategic partners in Cogentrix, including Williams, Trafigura Group, and Carnelian Energy Capital, and reinforces our long-standing belief in the critical importance of dependable power generation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Vistra and have strong confidence in Vistra's ability to create long-term value through its industry-leading asset base and strategic execution."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-to-late 2026, subject to certain regulatory approvals, including by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Justice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and certain state regulatory approvals.