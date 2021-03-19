Quantitative Brokers Launches First Execution Algo For OSE's Derivative Markets - Spearheads QB APAC Growth Plans

SYDNEY, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers (QB), an independent provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global futures and options markets, today launched its full suite of award-winning execution algorithms on the Osaka Exchange (OSE ), the derivatives exchange of Japan Exchange Group (JPX).

QB's algorithms are engineered to incorporate unique market microstructure features and detailed quantitative research of OSE's derivatives markets in order to achieve best execution. QB's execution algorithms will provide strategic trading capabilities to both buy and sell-side parties trading OSE's largest contracts in the equity, interest rates and commodity futures space.

"The addition of OSE's multi-asset offering within the QB suite of execution algorithms is extremely exciting and comes in response to strong client demand. We are excited to provide our existing and new clients access to OSE. " said Christian Hauff, QB Co-Founder and CEO.

"We are excited to welcome QB to our market ecosystem. QB is a rapidly growing advanced execution service provider that will offer innovative execution options to our market participants, and we anticipate that this expansion will enrich our user's experience and contribute to the continuous growth of our market." said Akira Tagaya, Executive Officer of OSE.

The addition of OSE is part of QB's plans for expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2018, QB opened a regional office in Sydney and launched its services on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). In 2020 QB started supporting the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The technology behind QB's OSE execution algos are uniquely co-located at JPX, leveraging the closest proximity to the exchange's matching engines with low latency speeds feeding its predictive analytics.

QB will provide its full suite of intelligent agency algorithms to clients trading on OSE, including its flagship strategy Bolt (arrival price), Strobe (TWAP/VWAP), Closer (settlement price), Octane (liquidity seeking), and The Roll (calendar roll execution). QB algo strategies will also support the execution of outrights and listed spreads, including synthetic inter-commodity structures execution via Legger. View all QB-supported markets here.

QB algorithms are accessible via all major OMS and EMS platforms as well as direct FIX connectivity. QB is FCM neutral and integrated with all major clearing brokers globally.

ABOUT QUANTITATIVE BROKERS

Quantitative Brokers (QB) is a global financial technology company, provides advanced algorithms and data-driven pre- and post-trade analytics to clients in the Futures, Options and interest rate markets. The company is built on a research-driven culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to reduce and measure implicit trading costs for its clients. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai.

In December 2020, Deutsche Börse completed the previously announced purchase of a majority position in QB.

QB's portfolio of algorithms, simulation tools and analytics are used by many of the world's largest institutional investors. QB's suite of algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll, and Striker — are uniquely engineered for both central limit order books and OTC liquidity streams while accessible via all major execution and order management systems used by the buy-side, banks, and brokerage houses.

SOURCE Quantitative Brokers