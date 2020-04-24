+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 13:16:00

Quantela Launches Coronavirus Emergency Response Platform to Help Cities Combat COVID-19

MILPITAS, California, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cities innovator, Quantela, has launched the Coronavirus Emergency Response (CoVER) platform – an Integrated Command and Control Centre for Crisis Management. CoVER will enable the cities around the world to boost their ability to monitor, predict and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quantela's CoVER platform allows authorities to aggregate data from multiple sources, combine, analyze and visualize it in a manner that helps them understand the overall situation and take appropriate decisions. Data is key toward effectively tracking and managing a government's pandemic response," said Amr Salem, CEO of Quantela.

Deployed in various regions throughout the world, CoVER is an end-to-end solution for managing, tracking, communicating and responding to COVID-19. Deployment of this solution will enable the city, state and central government to employ the vast amounts of data within their systems toward mitigating the pandemic.

"Cities will be able to predict future scenarios based on current spreading patterns, understand the impact on critical medical assets, speed up allocation of patients to hospitals with available capacity, track quarantined patients, and distribute assets where needed the most," added Salem.

CoVER leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power its predictive analytics engine to crunch the data from the outbreak, analyzing and visualizing it to identify and highlight important patterns and trends to predict the next breakout areas so that appropriate prevention strategies can be actioned.

Quantela's platform can be tailored to the needs of each locality and deployed within as few as three days. The solution also includes a Field Officer App for front-line workers such as nurses, doctors, and police officers to streamline the collection of high-quality data.

The Citizen App allows community members to access critical information and contribute localized data to the fight. The Citizen App enables users to perform health self-assessments, self-report and self-monitor if home quarantined.

"CoVER will empower the government and the administrators to react assertively and promptly with the set of digital tools specifically designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus," said Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman, Quantela.

Video about CoVER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlQgChuO9vc

About Quantela Inc. 

Headquartered in the USA, with a presence in Europe and Asia, Quantela's smart city platforms enable governments to reduce their energy consumption, improve traffic flows, reduce crime, optimize waste collection and management, improve air and water quality, reduce carbon emissions, monitor public health and more.

Website: http://www.quantela.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Mercuri
info@quantela.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159539/Quantela_Logo.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 107.92
3.08 %
Roche Hldg G 349.55
1.16 %
Swisscom 516.80
0.62 %
Swiss Re 68.22
0.59 %
ABB 16.89
0.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 286.00
-1.00 %
Alcon 51.26
-1.61 %
Geberit 401.80
-1.62 %
CieFinRichemont 52.26
-2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 185.30
-2.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:41
Vontobel: Investieren in Zeiten von Corona
08:35
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Zu diesem drastischen Schritt greift Amazon in der Corona-Krise
Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lufthansa macht wegen Corona Milliarden-Verlust im ersten Quartal
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
SMI freundlich -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt kann am Freitag über die Nulllinie klettern. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt hingegen ab. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB