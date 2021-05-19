SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’584 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

19.05.2021 04:45:00

Quanta Magazine Wins Webby People's Voice Award for Best Science Website

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Magazine is the winner of the 2021 Webby People's Voice Award for the best website and mobile site in the science category. The award, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and decided by public vote, is one of the most coveted prizes in the digital space.

"I'm thrilled and deeply touched that my extraordinary staff at Quanta has been voted a People's Voice winner," says Quanta Editor-in-Chief Thomas Lin. "To receive this level of support and recognition from our valued readers is an honor beyond measure."

Quanta is an editorially independent online publication of the Simons Foundation. The magazine illuminates basic science and math research by combining rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. Quanta has published two books (Alice and Bob Meet the Wall of Fire and The Prime Number Conspiracy) and its articles have been syndicated through partnerships with such outlets as WIRED, The Atlantic and The Washington Post.

The magazine has received many awards, including the Ellie Award for General Excellence, Literature, Science and Politics at the 2020 National Magazine Awards, and its writers have been recognized with some of the top prizes in science journalism. The publication's In Theory video series received a New York Emmy Award and was a finalist and official selection of the Raw Science Film Festival.

Quanta was also a nominee this year in the Best Writing (Editorial) Website and Mobile Site category. Previously, Quanta was a nominee at the 2018 Webby Awards and an honoree at the 2019 and 2020 awards in the Best Science Website and Mobile Site category. In Theory was an honoree in 2020 in the Best Science & Education Video category.

A public vote decides the People's Voice Award winner in each category; an expert panel of judges determines the Webby winner. Other nominees this year in the Best Website and Mobile Site in the Science category included Nautilus magazine, the Zoomania Project and the Webby winner, NASA's Exoplanet Exploration website.

