Quant to take over maintenance at Alcoa Mosjøen

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Norway AS has agreed to sign a maintenance contract with Alcoa, a world leader in aluminum production, to take over the maintenance execution in the Alcoa Mosjøen site in Norway. Quant estimates that the contract revenue totals NOK 80-100 million (EUR 7.5-9.3 million) per year for three years.

Alcoa Norway ANS Mosjøen and Quant Norway AS has agreed to enter into a three-year maintenance contract for the Alcoa Mosjøen site in Norway. Quant will be responsible for maintenance execution and supporting in projects during the contract period starting 1 December 2020. Quant intends to offer employment to the 136 permanent employees working with the current contractor connected to the site and assignment today. Quant estimates that the contract revenue totals NOK 80-100 million (EUR 7.5-9.3 million) per year.

Delwyn Forrest, Site Manager, and Tore Almaas, project manager for the tender, says "We are happy we have found, as we see it, the most suitable partner to manage the maintenance execution at Alcoa Mosjøen."

"This new partnership is an important step towards expanding our business in Norway. We are looking forward to building a strong relationship with Alcoa and to increase production efficiency in a proactive and sustainable way", says Pekka Venäläinen, SVP Region Manager Europe.

"We are looking forward a lot to start up the contract, the partnership has already started very good and transparent during the tender discussions", says Patrick Svensson, Business Development Manager Europe.

Stockholm, 15 September 2020

Quant AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Venäläinen, SVP Region Manager Europe: +46 705 36 91 25

André Strömgren, CFO: +46 708 410 796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing 2,400 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:10 CET on 15 September 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/quant-ab/r/quant-to-take-over-maintenance-at-alcoa-mosjoen,c3194282

The following files are available for download: