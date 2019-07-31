31.07.2019 22:15:00

Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $78.9 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $16.2 million, non-GAAP net income of $22.9 million, adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.39, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.55.

"With almost 24 million Qualys Cloud Agent subscriptions at the end of Q2, we are clearly solving a critical problem in security by providing a technology platform that enables organizations to consolidate the plethora of point solutions. Our innovative cloud agent technology has been recognized by the issuance of four patents, which were filed in 2008," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "With the launch of our groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory solution as a free service, we hope to accelerate cloud agent deployment across environments, resulting in increased multi-product adoption by our customers, creating a significant barrier to competitive point solutions."

Qualys Announces a New Prescription for Security – https://investor.qualys.com/node/13046/pdf
Qualys Awarded Four Patents for the Qualys Cloud Agent – https://investor.qualys.com/node/13056/pdf

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 16% to $78.9 million compared to $68.2 million for the same quarter in 2018.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 18% to $61.4 million compared to $51.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. GAAP gross margin percentage was 78% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 76% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 19% to $63.4 million compared to $53.4 million for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 80% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 78% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 48% to $16.1 million compared to $10.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 20% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 16% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 33% to $27.0 million compared to $20.4 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 34% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 30% for the same quarter in 2018.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $22.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $16.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 25% to $33.4 million compared to $26.7 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 42% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 39% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 52% to $36.9 million compared to $24.2 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 47% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 36% for the same quarter in 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Select New Customers:
Altria Group, Inc., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bank OZK, Bayer AG, Bloomberg L.P., City of Atlanta, Elastic, Navisite, Inc., Navy Federal Credit Union, Nordstrom, SentinelOne, and Signature Bank.  

Business Highlights:

  • Selected by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to provide its members with continuous monitoring of internet-facing digital certificates and SSL/TLS configurations.
  • Unveiled a new Cloud Agent Gateway (CAG), a major extension of the Cloud Agent Platform, that drastically simplifies large-scale deployments across on-premise and hybrid cloud environments.
  • Established a partnership with Coalfire to integrate Qualys' vulnerability management and continuous monitoring capabilities into Coalfire's Secure Cloud Automation Services (SCAS).

Financial Performance Outlook

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $82.2 million to $82.7 million, representing 15% growth over the same quarter in 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.32, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.54, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 22%. Third quarter 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $321 million to $322.5 million, representing 15% to 16% growth over 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $1.24 to $1.28, up from the previous guidance range of $1.02 to $1.07. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 19%, down from the previous assumption of 23%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.07, up from the previous guidance range of $1.89 to $1.94. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 22%. Full year 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Investor Conference Call

Qualys will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 881-2609 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0463 for international participants with conference ID # 1782618. The live webcast of Qualys' earnings conference call, investor presentation, and prepared remarks can also be accessed at https://investor.qualys.com/events.cfm. A replay of the conference call will be available through the same webcast link following the end of the call.

Investor Contact

Vinayak Rao
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(650) 801-6210
ir@qualys.com

About Qualys, Inc.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to: our expectations regarding our Qualys Cloud Platform innovation and the capabilities of our platform; the protections of our patent portfolio; the benefits of our strategic acquisitions; the benefits of our new products, integrations, collaborations and joint solutions; our strategy and our business model and our ability to execute such strategy; our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter and full year 2019, and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and effective income tax rate for the third quarter and full year 2019. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles, seasonal buying patterns and length of our sales cycle; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unexpected fluctuations in our effective tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; any unanticipated accounting charges; and general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2019.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, interest income and other income (expense), net, non-recurring expenses, and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments under capital lease).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business.  Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses, as well as the related tax effects, that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on quarterly billings, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenue recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) to assist investors and analysts in assessing its operating performance.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation and non-recurring expenses). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the third quarter and full year 2019 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the third quarter and full year 2019. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share include tax adjustments required to achieve the effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which could differ from the GAAP effective tax rate. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 22% in 2019 is a reasonable estimate under its global operating structure. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands, except per share data) 










Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenues

$78,929


$68,153


$154,272


$133,031

Cost of revenues(1)

17,537


16,248


35,246


32,149

Gross profit

61,392


51,905


119,026


100,882

Operating expenses:








Research and development (1)

17,695


13,128


33,532


25,681

Sales and marketing(1)

17,165


18,976


34,480


35,209

General and administrative(1)

10,424


8,906


20,855


20,691

Total operating expenses

45,284


41,010


88,867


81,581

Income from operations

16,108


10,895


30,159


19,301

Other income (expense), net:








Interest expense

(28)


(39)


(70)


(77)

Interest income

2,198


1,452


4,249


2,542

Other income (expense), net

231


(529)


8


(336)

Total other income (expense), net

2,401


884


4,187


2,129

Income before income taxes

18,509


11,779


34,346


21,430

Provision for income taxes

2,277


1,486


4,848


1,995

Net income

$16,232


$10,293


$  29,498


$  19,435

Net income per share:








Basic

$    0.41


$    0.26


$      0.75


$      0.50

Diluted

$    0.39


$    0.24


$      0.71


$      0.46

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:








Basic

39,198


38,987


39,143


38,843

Diluted

41,530


42,215


41,570


42,074


(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:









Cost of revenues

$     552


$     609


$    1,097


$    1,263

Research and development

2,704


1,976


5,044


3,817

Sales and marketing

1,063


1,105


2,131


2,506

General and administrative

4,016


3,333


8,508


8,328

Total stock-based compensation

$  8,335


$  7,023


$  16,780


$  15,914

 

Qualys, Inc. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






June 30,
2019


December 31,
2018

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$  91,381


$          41,026

Short-term marketable securities

207,626


248,140

Accounts receivable, net

63,184


75,825

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,395


13,974

Total current assets

381,586


378,965

Long-term marketable securities

111,521


76,710

Property and equipment, net

59,359


61,442

Operating leases - right of use asset

28,101


-

Deferred tax assets, net

22,976


26,387

Intangible assets, net

19,836


21,976

Goodwill

7,325


7,225

Restricted cash

1,200


1,200

Other noncurrent assets

13,708


11,775

Total assets

$645,612


$        585,680

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$       963


$            5,588

Accrued liabilities

24,315


26,695

Deferred revenues, current

176,609


164,624

Operating lease liability, current

6,826


-

Total current liabilities

208,713


196,907

Deferred revenues, noncurrent

20,835


20,423

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

31,987


-

Other noncurrent liabilities

479


10,361

Total liabilities

262,014


227,691

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

39


39

Additional paid-in capital

345,637


330,572

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,240


(586)

Retained earnings

36,682


27,964

Total stockholders' equity

383,598


357,989

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$645,612


$        585,680

 

Qualys, Inc. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






Six Months Ended
June 30,


2019


2018

Cash flow from operating activities:




Net income

$  29,498


$  19,435

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by




operative activities:




Depreciation and amortization expense

15,809


14,249

Bad debt expense

86


-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

183


9

Stock-based compensation

16,780


15,914

Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities

(1,060)


(169)

Deferred income taxes

3,047


681

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

12,555


11,876

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,863)


(4,073)

Accounts payable   

(1,189)


(331)

Accrued liabilities

(121)


6,238

Deferred revenues

12,397


4,424

Other noncurrent liabilities

153


(1,026)

Net cash provided by operating activities

81,275


67,227

Cash flow from investing activities:




Purchases of marketable securities

(184,829)


(151,825)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

193,270


120,838

Purchases of property and equipment

(14,138)


(13,240)

Business combinations

(1,850)


(3,359)

Purchase of privately-held investment

-


(2,500)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,547)


(50,086)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

8,991


12,174

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(7,411)


(8,935)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(836)


(794)

Repurchase of common stock

(24,117)


(19,356)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,373)


(16,911)





Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

-


(42)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

50,355


188

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

42,226


87,791

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$  92,581


$  87,979

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 










Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Net income

$ 16,232


$       10,293


$ 29,498


$ 19,435

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

6,354


6,342


12,769


12,752

Amortization of intangible assets

1,520


864


3,040


1,497

Interest expense

28


39


70


77

Provision for income taxes

2,277


1,486


4,848


1,995

EBITDA

26,411


19,024


50,225


35,756

Stock-based compensation

8,335


7,023


16,780


15,914

Interest income and Other income (expense), net

(2,429)


(923)


(4,257)


(2,206)

Acquisition-related expenses (1) (2) (3) (4)

1,059


1,610


1,253


1,888

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,376


$       26,734


$ 64,001


$ 51,352


(1)For three months ended June 30, 2019, includes $0.1 million and $0.9 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2)For six months ended June 30, 2019, includes $0.5 million, $2.1 million and $0.1 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, offset by $1.4 million of reversals of previous obligations.

(3) For three months ended June 30, 2018, includes $1.6 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017.

(4) For six months ended June 30, 2018, includes $1.9 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017.

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands, except per share data) 










Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30 ,


2019


2018


2019


2018

GAAP Cost of revenues

$ 17,537


$ 16,248


$   35,246


$   32,149

Less: Stock-based compensation

(552)


(609)


(1,097)


(1,263)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

(3)


-


(3)


-

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(1,495)


(839)


(2,990)


(1,447)

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues

$ 15,487


$ 14,800


$   31,156


$   29,439









GAAP Gross profit

$ 61,392


$ 51,905


$ 119,026


$ 100,882

Plus: Stock-based compensation

552


609


1,097


1,263

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

3


-


3


-

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

1,495


839


2,990


1,447

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 63,442


$ 53,353


$ 123,116


$ 103,592









GAAP Research and development

$ 17,695


$ 13,128


$   33,532


$   25,681

Less: Stock-based compensation

(2,704)


(1,976)


(5,044)


(3,817)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

(1,052)


(43)


(1,246)


(86)

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(25)


(25)


(50)


(50)

Non-GAAP Research and development

$ 13,914


$ 11,084


$   27,192


$   21,728









GAAP Sales and marketing

$ 17,165


$ 18,976


$   34,480


$   35,209

Less: Stock-based compensation

(1,063)


(1,105)


(2,131)


(2,506)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

(4)


(1,567)


(4)


(1,802)

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing

$ 16,098


$ 16,304


$   32,345


$   30,901









GAAP General and administrative

$ 10,424


$   8,906


$   20,855


$   20,691

Less: Stock-based compensation

(4,016)


(3,333)


(8,508)


(8,328)

Non-GAAP General and administrative

$   6,408


$   5,573


$   12,347


$   12,363









GAAP Operating expenses

$ 45,284


$ 41,010


$   88,867


$   81,581

Less: Stock-based compensation

(7,783)


(6,414)


(15,683)


(14,651)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

(1,056)


(1,610)


(1,250)


(1,888)

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(25)


(25)


(50)


(50)

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

$ 36,420


$ 32,961


$   71,884


$   64,992









GAAP Income from operations

$ 16,108


$ 10,895


$   30,159


$   19,301

Plus: Stock-based compensation

8,335


7,023


16,780


15,914

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,059


1,610


1,253


1,888

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

1,520


864


3,040


1,497

Non-GAAP Income from operations

$ 27,022


$ 20,392


$   51,232


$   38,600









GAAP Net income

$ 16,232


$ 10,293


$   29,498


$   19,435

Plus: Stock-based compensation

8,335


7,023


16,780


15,914

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,059


1,610


1,253


1,888

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

1,520


864


3,040


1,497

Less: Tax adjustment

(4,205)


(3,402)


(7,349)


(7,361)

Non-GAAP Net income

$ 22,941


$ 16,388


$   43,222


$   31,373









Non-GAAP Net income per share:








Basic

$     0.59


$     0.42


$       1.10


$       0.81

Diluted

$     0.55


$     0.39


$       1.04


$       0.75

Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:







Basic

39,198


38,987


39,143


38,843

Diluted

41,530


42,215


41,570


42,074


(1)Relates to compensation expense from the acquisition of Adya, Layered Insight, 1Mobility and NetWatcher.

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

FREE CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






Six Months Ended
June 30,


2019


2018

GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities (1)

$ 81,275


$ 67,227

Less:




Purchases of property and equipment

(14,138)


(13,240)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(836)


(794)

Non-GAAP Free cash flows

$ 66,301


$ 53,193


(1)Includes $2.2 million and $2.0 million of acquisition related expenses paid during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






Three Months Ended
June 30,


2019


2018

GAAP Revenue

$  78,929


$  68,153

Plus: Current deferred revenue at June 30

176,609


151,419

Less: Current deferred revenue at March 31

(174,452)


(147,656)

Non-GAAP Calculated current billings

$  81,086


$  71,916

Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year

13%


20%

 

Qualys, Inc., Redwood City, Calif.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualys-announces-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300894378.html

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
Angebotsrisiken am Ölmarkt wieder stärker im Fokus
11:25
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
08:56
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
07:14
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
30.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an einer Alternative zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
UBS-Chef über Zinssenkungen: Keine bewiesene Lösung für die Wirtschaft
Sind die Hürden zu hoch? Facebook zweifelt selbst an Lancierung von Libra
Wird Silber der neue sichere Hafen?
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Börsen gehen tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- DAX mit kräftigen Einbussen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Apple schlägt Ewartungen - Apple-Aktie legt zu
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt standen Quartalszahlen im Fokus. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ins Plus klettern. Die Wall Street fiel nach der Zinssenkung der Fed deutlich zurück. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Mittwoch Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB