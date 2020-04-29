Qualtrics XM Platform Triggered More Than 140 Million Actions for Organizations in the Past 12 Months

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that organizations around the world have gone beyond simply measuring experiences, and instead have taken a record number of actions based on recommendations generated by the industry-leading XM Platform™.

Qualtrics' powerful system is generating actions that impact millions of people every day. While many software tools simply help companies measure the experience, Qualtrics helps organizations go beyond measurement, and makes taking action intuitive by delivering recommended actions to the people in the best position to fix issues. Enterprises, businesses, academics, governments, and others have triggered more than 140 million actions in the past 12 months with Qualtrics' advanced technology, as they work to find and eliminate poor experiences for customers and employees.

"Organizations don't need another system of measurement — they need a system of action. Businesses will not be remembered for measuring experiences. They will be remembered for the actions they take and the experience gaps they close," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "This has never been more true than right now. Qualtrics is the only system of action that, when deployed across an organization, has the power to transform departments, teams, and entire companies into a culture that continuously hunts down and eliminates bad experiences."

Through 125 data sources from various listening channels, customized analytics, and automated action capabilities, Qualtrics' customers trigger as many as 20 million automated actions every month. Those actions include filing follow-up tickets, sending notifications and alerts, sharing results, closing the loop with a customer or employee, sending rewards, and many others. Additionally, since 2019 more than 50 leading enterprises have traded in legacy technology vendors for Qualtrics' system of action for its speed, efficiency, flexibility, and security.

"In our fast-moving world you need technology that will help you constantly anticipate and respond to evolving market demands. Taking quick action is key to attracting new customers and keeping existing ones happy," said Lucas Peterson, senior director of customer advocacy, Belkin. "Qualtrics provides the intuition, analytics, and actionable insights necessary to quickly pivot our strategy and close critical experience gaps."

With Qualtrics, actions are being delivered around the world and in various industries. Brands like Allianz, Bank of Ireland, CenturyLink, Coca-Cola, Qantas Airways, Sony, Under Armour, Urban Outfitters and Yamaha, use Qualtrics to close the loop with customers and employees every day. Organizations taking action to improve experience include:

BMW's actions increased return service rates

actions increased return service rates Chobani's actions led to the introduction of new breakthrough products that are leading in their market

actions led to the introduction of new breakthrough products that are leading in their market ComEd , a leading utility company in Chicago , took action that led to increasing their CSAT score by double digits

, a leading utility company in , took action that led to increasing their CSAT score by double digits Goldman Sachs ' actions led to the creation of new employee benefits based on employee feedback

actions led to the creation of new employee benefits based on employee feedback Post Office UK 's actions created a more seamless, hassle-free experience for its millions of customers across 11,500 branches

Additionally, through private/public partnerships, Qualtrics is helping states like Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah take action to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing. Qualtrics provides the ability to screen residents based on risk, prioritize who needs to be tested, route those individuals to testing sites, and manage the spread of the virus. In April, this system automatically triggered more than 2 million actions, giving more than 8 million citizens access to the COVID-19 assessment.

The Qualtrics system of action is further bolstered with an ecosystem of more than 200 industry-leading partners who have built integrations and standardized new proprietary solutions on the XM Platform. Thought leaders, leading experts, and innovators such as Atlassian, Bain, Deloitte, EY, Hall & Partners, Lotte Data Communications, PwC, Reputation.com, and others help businesses around the world listen, analyze, and take action on experience data—the thoughts, beliefs, and emotions of stakeholders.

The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action where organizations use experience data to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Top brands from around the world use Qualtrics to improve customer experience at every interaction, increase employee engagement, build products people love, and deliver brands that resonate with consumers.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

