17.07.2019 09:30:00

Qualitest Expands Global Delivery Capabilities in India

BANGALORE, India, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest independent quality assurance and engineering company, is expanding its employee base at its delivery centre in Bangalore, India to meet client demand. The company is hiring for more than 300 positions, ranging from entry level generalists to high level, experienced software testing and QA experts, across several disciplines of quality services.

"The last year has seen Qualitest India grow from strength to strength," said Rajeev Vijayan, Managing Director of Qualitest India. "Clients from the U.S., Europe, and our domestic market are expanding here in Bangalore because they know we can play a key role in their quality assurance strategy, delivering innovative solutions that speed time to market while lowering costs."

"I am very proud of our ever-growing team of committed, talented and accomplished employees," said Sangeetha Gururaj, Vice President of People & Talent at Qualitest. "Our rate of global expansion has increased exponentially in recent months, and we look forward to strengthening both our team and client base here in Bangalore."

As Qualitest experiences record-setting growth, the company is hiring the best talent -both experienced professionals and recent grads.

Qualitest employees enjoy:

  • A clear, customized career pathway
  • Free access to the Qualitest Technical Academy powered by Udemy with over 3000+ advanced courses
  • The chance to support the best-known, most influential global brands
  • The opportunity to work on important, impactful projects that cut across every industry, from finance to media to retail and more

The expanded team will further Qualitest's ability to engineer precise solutions for their broad client base in sectors including banking and financial services, telecom, media & entertainment.

Earlier this year, Qualitest also announced significant investments to grow its global footprint, including the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania and office expansions in the United States, Israel, India, and the UK. This global growth is in line with the increased demand by international businesses for rapid, high quality, smart solutions.

Passionate quality assurance and software testing experts can visit the Qualitest Careers page and apply for the specific positions available in Bangalore, India.

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing and quality assurance to adopt quality engineering practices, helping them introduce innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. Qualitest leverages domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualitest-expands-global-delivery-capabilities-in-india-300885629.html

SOURCE Qualitest

