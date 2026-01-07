Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.01.2026 13:26:21

QUALCOMM Is Reportedly In Talks With Samsung Electronics Regarding Chips Manufacturing Contract

QUALCOMM
145.72 CHF 0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) is considering a two-nanometre chips manufacturing contract with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF.PK), according to comments from chief executive officer Cristiano Amon cited by South Korea's Korea Economic Daily.

Amon said to the newspaper that Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung about the manufacturing, ahead of other semiconductor foundry firms. He added that the designs for the latest two-nanometre chips has been already completed, with expected commercial rollout in the near future.

Last week, Samsung's co-CEO and chip chief, Jun Young-hyun, commented that fresh supply deals with major customers had positioned the company's loss-making foundry unit "for a great leap forward".

QUALCOMM's stock is trading at $182.71, up 0.14 percent before the bell.

