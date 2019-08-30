30.08.2019 17:45:00

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Fingerprint Teardown Report 2019: Physical Analysis, Physical Comparison with LeEco Le Max Pro's Ultrasonic Sensor, Cost, Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Fingerprint" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The second generation of biometric ultrasonic fingerprint authentication, found in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 plus.

Back in 2016, LeEco, a former smartphone design company in China, was the first to integrate an ultrasonic sensor as a biometric fingerprint authentication device. This first integration was under a metal cover at the back of the screen. But the most interesting feature of such a sensor is its possible integration under the display without any additional components. With the integration in the latest Galaxy S10 series from Samsung, Qualcomm has proven that the biometric ultrasonic fingerprint under display is now ready for very high volume production and could compete with capacitive or optical sensors.

Either with the Exynos or the Qualcomm Chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the first to feature the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor directly under its display. The sensor is located on the front of the device directly glued onto the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) material.

This report focusses on analyzing the ultrasonic sensor and its integration with the display. The sensor is manufactured using Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) technology on a glass substrate. Using ferroelectric polymer, the sensor generates and processes ultrasonic waves on the substrate. The component also includes an acoustic horn structure in order to focus the ultrasonic waves.

Since the last version of the device, Qualcomm has made several changes at the thin-film transistor (TFT) level, reusing some mask layers. Also, the Qualcomm Biometric Integrated Circuit (QBIC) has evolved in terms of circuit and power handling, integrating more high voltage circuits and more on-chip memory.

This complete analysis of the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Module includes analyses of the sensor die and the Application Specific Integration Circuits (ASICs), along with a cost analysis and price estimation for the module. It also includes a physical and technical comparison with the previous version of the sensor in the LeEco LeMax Pro and with the Synaptics' FS9500 optical fingerprint sensor. Finally, a cost comparison is included with the Synaptics sensor.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

2. Qualcomm Company Profile and Ultrasonic Technology

3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Teardown

4. Market Analysis

5. Physical Analysis

  • Physical Analysis Methodology
  • Module Extraction
    • Display integration and cross-section
  • Module Assembly
    • View, disassembly and cross-section
  • Sensor Die
    • View, dimensions and marking
    • Die overview: Amplifier, power supply, row and column selection, transceivers
    • Cross-section: transistors, transceivers
    • Process characteristics
  • ASIC Component
    • Package and die: View, dimensions and marking
    • Die overview, delayering and main block ID
    • Die cross-section
    • Process characteristics

6. Physical Comparison with LeEco Le Max Pro's Ultrasonic Sensor

7. Integration, Structure, Die, Process

8. Manufacturing Process Flow

  • Overview
  • Ultrasonic Sensor Process and Fabrication Unit
  • Ultrasonic Sensor Process Flow
  • ASIC Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

9. Cost Analysis

  • Cost Analysis Overview
  • The Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis
  • Yield Hypotheses
  • Sensor Die Cost
    • Front-end cost
    • Back-end: tests and dicing
    • Panel and die cost
  • ASIC Die Cost
    • Front-end cost
    • Back-end: tests and dicing
    • Wafer and die cost
  • Module Cost

10. Cost Comparison with the Synaptics FS9500 Under Display Fingerprint

11. Estimated Price Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Exynos
  • LeEco
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27em0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-3d-sonic-sensor-fingerprint-teardown-report-2019-physical-analysis-physical-comparison-with-leeco-le-max-pros-ultrasonic-sensor-cost-manufacturing-300909721.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:43
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14:00
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
13:59
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
10:24
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschende Verkaufswelle: Warum der Bitcoin deutlich abrutscht
Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Wasserstoffspezialist NEL enttäuscht mit Quartalszahlen Anleger: Umsatz unter Erwartungen
US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Krypto-Wette in Höhe von 100'000 US-Dollar: Wird Ripple den Bitcoin outperformen?
SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
"Dr. Doom" warnt: Die US-Notenbank kann vor einer Rezession nicht retten
Swiss-Re-Präsident Kielholz: "Irgendwann gehe ich sogar."

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB