Quaker Houghton To Host 2019 Investor Day On December 11, 2019

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), a global leader in process fluid solutions, will host its 2019 Investor Day on December 11, 2019 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The invitation-only event will feature product exhibits and presentations covering the company's business and strategic priorities from the following speakers:

Michael F. Barry – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

– Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Mary Dean Hall – SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

– SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Joseph A. Berquist – SVP, Global Specialty Businesses and Chief Strategy Officer

– SVP, Global Specialty Businesses and Chief Strategy Officer Jeewat Bijlani – SVP, Managing Director – Americas

Dieter Laininger – SVP, Managing Director – Asia Pacific

Adrian Steeples – SVP, Managing Director – EMEA

– SVP, Managing Director – EMEA Kym Johnson – SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

– SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Wilbert Platzer – SVP, Global Operations, EHS and Procurement

– SVP, Global Operations, EHS and Procurement Dr. Dave Slinkman – SVP, Chief Technology Officer

All presentations are planned from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Presentation materials will be available for download at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

