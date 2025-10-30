Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’301 -0.1%  SPI 17’064 0.1%  Dow 47’522 -0.2%  DAX 24’119 0.0%  Euro 0.9277 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’699 -0.1%  Gold 4’024 2.0%  Bitcoin 86’133 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8018 0.3%  Öl 64.7 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Apple-Aktie profitiert: iKonzern überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Amazon-Aktie gibt Gas: Gewinn des Online-Versandriesen klettert
Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Chevron stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Molecular Partners-Aktie: Finanzierung bis 2028 gesichert
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Quaker Chemical CorpShs Aktie 964901 / US7473161070

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.10.2025 21:53:52

Quaker Chemical Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Quaker Chemical CorpShs
110.00 EUR -1.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $30.46 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $32.34 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36.27 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $493.84 million from $462.27 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.46 Mln. vs. $32.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $493.84 Mln vs. $462.27 Mln last year.