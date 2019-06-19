Quadrant Biosciences Takes Next Step in the Detection of Autism

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of epigenetic diagnostic technologies, has been awarded a $330,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This grant supplements a previously awarded $2 million Phase II grant related to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). These additional funds will be used for whole exome sequencing of 1,000 children participating in the study. Knowing detailed information about the protein coding regions of the genome is expected to enhance the ability to identify precise biomarkers that will improve the diagnosis, clinical care and outcomes of individuals with ASD.

ASD is a medical condition that affects a person's communication abilities and social skills, and often causes repetitive patterns of behavior and a narrow range of interests. Approximately 1 in 59 American children are currently diagnosed with ASD, a 10-fold increase in prevalence over the past 40 years.

The Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the NIH was awarded for the refinement and commercialization of an epigenetic ASD diagnostic test based on results generated in Phase I of the NIH grant. Phase II expands enrollment to five different academic medical center locations around the United States and involves recruitment of 1,000 children. While Phase I and Phase II studies focused on non-coding and microbial transcripts found in saliva, this supplemental grant will support the exploration of the parts of the human genome that code for proteins. Variations in the coding regions of the genome can impact the expression of certain regulatory molecules interrogated in the Phase I and Phase II research; these variations may also help identify differences based on population ancestry.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to explore the relationships between the protein-coding regions of the genome and the epigenetic biomarkers we've been studying for the past several years," said Rich Uhlig, Founder and CEO of Quadrant Biosciences.

Quadrant Biosciences' Executive Director of Clinical Development, Randall Carpenter, M.D., expressed his gratitude to the NIH for recognizing the importance of these types of grants in furthering the development of important healthcare technologies. "We are grateful to the NIH for their continued support of our research and look forward to advancing this much needed technology."

This research is supported by the National Institutes of Health under Application Number R42 MH111347-02A1. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company involved in the development of functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion injuries, and Parkinson's Disease. Quadrant Biosciences also participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program.

