Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
Quadient’s Financial Automation Cloud Offerings Named as Recommended Solutions by Sage

Neopost
20.30 EUR 4.21%
  • Quadient AR and Quadient AP now integrate with Sage Intacct to provide predictive analytics and intelligent insights for North American and European finance teams

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced that its financial automation cloud offerings for accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) are endorsed as "Recommended Solutions” by Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for millions of small and mid-sized businesses.

Sage has given Quadient a Tech Partner Plus status, recommending Quadient AR and Quadient AP for Sage Intacct customers and partners seeking to automate and optimize the order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes. Sage Intacct helps organizations thrive in today’s digital world with proven cloud native solutions across accounting, planning, analytics and payroll. The powerful cloud platform offers deep multi-dimensional insight and AI-powered automation which enables organizational agility, leading to increased profitability and enhanced customer satisfaction.

"At Sage, we aim to provide organizations with innovative solutions that scale with them, and collaborating with Quadient aligns perfectly with this objective,” said Chip Mahan, Global Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking, Sage. "Sage has a rich history with Quadient, and we are excited to deepen our relationship and integration with the company. The Tech Partner Plus badge tells our customers that we’ve vetted these providers for innovation, scale, ease of use and service.”

Sage Intacct users can now benefit from Quadient’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, such as predicting customer payment behaviour, forecasting cashflow and accessing intelligent insights, including real-time data graphs in a unified portal. In the area of AR automation, customers have a more holistic view of their finances with predictive analytics, including combining sales orders with integrated instant credit check capacity powered by artificial intelligence. For AP teams, the integration with Quadient AP allows for the management of invoices, payments, purchase orders and expenses in a single system, resulting in up to an 83% reduction in data entry using optical character recognition capabilities, and in approval of invoices up to 9 times faster.

"Quadient establishes strategic partnerships with industry-leading solution providers such as Sage to offer seamless integration of our leading cloud-based process automation platform with incumbent application landscapes,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. "Quadient is uniquely positioned to bring the benefits of advanced AP and AR automation solutions to small and mid-sized companies through a flexible subscription model and high service reliability. By extending our integration with Sage across North America and Europe, where we recently expanded our customer base, we will enable even more finance leaders and their teams to spend more time on strategic work, to further advance digitization and provide excellence in both customer and employee experience.”

To learn more about Quadient SaaS solutions for financial and communication automation, visit www.quadient.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-699-8979
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

 

Attachment


