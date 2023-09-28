Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
28.09.2023 17:45:00

Quadient selected as French Social Security National Agency exclusive supplier for mail management solutions

Neopost
19.18 EUR 1.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces having won a major tender for the French Social Security National Agency (UCANSS). The 4-year framework agreement gives Quadient the exclusive mandate to supply a variety of mailing, inserting and letter-opening equipment to organizations affiliated to the French Social Security body.

UCANSS is a private organization with a public service mission, acting as a central purchasing body for all Social Security bodies. Under the terms of this purchase order contract, Quadient is already supplying several hundred postage meters, folding and inserting systems, and letter openers, to facilitate and streamline the incoming and outgoing document flows managed by these organizations.

Stéphanie Auchabie, COO Quadient France and Benelux, said: "We are honored to have been chosen by UCANSS, reflecting the continued trust that Social Security organizations place in Quadient and its innovative solutions. Our sales and support teams, who have been working alongside them for many years, remain committed to providing superior service, ensuring the reliability, security and efficiency of the day-to-day operations of UCANSS offices.

Previously selected for its mail-opener and folding and inserting solutions, Quadient won these two categories again this year, as well as the franking machine category, thus becoming the only mail equipment supplier authorized for all 3 solution ranges. Drawing on this success, Quadient is committed to continuing its efforts to provide its customers with ever more innovative and secure solutions, complemented by outstanding service quality, to be the supplier of choice in the field of customer communications automation and document management for the public sector.

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager  Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590  +1-630-699-8979
j.scolaro@quadient.com   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


