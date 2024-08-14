Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’984 0.5%  SPI 15’950 0.6%  Dow 39’766 1.0%  DAX 17’889 0.4%  Euro 0.9516 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’718 0.5%  Gold 2’474 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’893 0.9%  Dollar 0.8631 -0.2%  Öl 80.8 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047ABB1222171Straumann117544866Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101
Top News
Vielversprechender US-Wahlkampf: Darum wächst die Unterstützung der Bitcoin & Co-Lobby für Demokraten
EON SE-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG verleiht EON SE-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Deutsche Bank AG gibt UBS-Aktie Hold
thyssenkrupp-Aktie verliert: thyssenkrupp im dritten Geschäftsquartal in den roten Zahlen
E.ON-Aktie leichter: E.ON im 1. Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Ziele bestätigt
Suche...

Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2024 14:00:00

Quadient Recognized as a Major Player for First Time in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket and Small Businesses

Neopost
17.20 EUR -0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been named a Major Player for the first time in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52378624, July 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52378824, July 2024).

IDC MarketScape is a premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of information and communication technology (ICT) vendors for a wide range of technology markets. The evaluation was based on a rigorous methodology and framework that compares solution offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors for technology providers in the accounts payable (AP) automation software market.

Quadient’s cloud-based application Quadient AP automates end-to-end AP processes for finance teams, reducing costs thanks to AI-powered data entry, providing visibility into AP spend, mitigating risks and automating approval workflows. The solution is part of Quadient’s Digital automation platform, which offers a suite of financial and document automation tools, including AP and accounts receivable (AR), as well as customer communications management (CCM).

"Quadient's multi-entity management is built specifically for businesses with complex organizational structures,” said IDC Research Director Kevin Permenter. "Their platform's ability to manage multiple entities from a single screen will be well-received for industries like property management and hospitality, as well as high-growth companies. As they expand globally, Quadient remains deeply committed to delivering efficiency and adaptability.”

"We are excited to be recognized as a Major Player for the first time in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Accounts Payable Automation Software for midmarket and small businesses 2024 vendor assessments. We believe this is a confirmation of our growing capabilities in cloud solutions for financial teams,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital Automation for Quadient. "Quadient’s Digital automation platform addresses many of today’s pain points for businesses of all sizes across industries, including the pressure to digitize and automate processes, increase data security and compliance, heighten control over outgoing and incoming payments and provide an excellent customer experience. We believe this recognition in the AP market confirms our strategic decision to focus on streamlining processes that are critical for today’s businesses’ transformation and growth journey.”

Quadient has also been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment – Dynamic Delivery of Multi-channel Personalized Experiences (doc #US48167722, June 2022), and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Midmarket 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47032320, December 2020).

For complimentary access to the latest report, visit www.quadient.com/en/resources/IDC-marketscape-worldwide-accounts-payable-automation-small-business.

About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About IDC MarketScape®:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient         
VP of Media & CommunicationsGlobal Press Relations Manager
+1-630-699-8979+1 203-301-3673
sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.comj.scolaro@quadient.com

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neopost S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Schwarzer» Montag? – Experteninterview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG)

Volatiler Start📉 in den August: Panik an den Märkten – Was kommt als Nächstes?

In unserem 🔍Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO, Asset Management Switzerland AG) mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die jüngsten Turbulenzen an den Märkten:

▪️ Was war Anfang August los?
▪️ Gab es einen «Schwarzen Montag»? Hat sich die Panik gelegt?
▪️ Wie ist die aktuelle Situation an den Rohstoff und Kryptomärkten?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:13 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2024
08:55 UBS und US-Inflation im Fokus
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – In kleinen Schritten nach oben
13.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
13.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
12.08.24 «Schwarzer» Montag? | BX Swiss TV
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’467.80 19.65 NNSSMU
Short 12’742.41 13.47 SSCM8U
Short 13’190.34 8.95 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’983.87 14.08.2024 13:50:31
Long 11’500.00 19.46
Long 11’213.35 13.47 UBS3LU
Long 10’735.46 8.82 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS erzielt im zweiten Quartal Milliardengewinn
Meyer Burger-Aktie klar in Rot: Meyer Burger verschiebt Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen
Tecan-Aktie stürzt ab: Tecan verzeichnet in 1. Halbjahr Gewinneinbruch - Jahresprognose gesenkt
Nach US-Daten: SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Wall Street verzeichnet letztlich kräftige Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
Starbucks-Aktie gibt nach CEO-Rücktritt Gas
EVOTEC-Aktie dennoch höher: EVOTEC vergrössert Nachsteuerverlust im 2. Quartal
Krypto-Prognose: Experte erwartet steigende Kurse bei Bitcoin & Co. bis zur US-Wahl
Erste Schätzungen: BYD legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Intel-Aktie notiert nur noch knapp über dem Buchwert - viel zu billig?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit