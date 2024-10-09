Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 0.0%  SPI 16’032 -0.1%  Dow 42’080 0.3%  DAX 19’066 -0.2%  Euro 0.9403 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’949 -0.4%  Gold 2’612 -0.4%  Bitcoin 53’515 0.4%  Dollar 0.8578 0.0%  Öl 77.5 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
EZB-Nagel: Inflation im Euroraum geht zurück, Wachsamkeit weiterhin geboten - Villeroy de Galhau hält Zinssenkung für sehr wahrscheinlich
Online-Seminar: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen
NVIDIA akquiriert OctoAI: Sichert sich NVIDIA damit langfristig die KI-Marktführerschaft?
Um 18 Uhr live: Optionen - die Champions League des Investierens
Swiss Re-Aktie: Offenbar Rechtsstreit um in Russland gestrandete Flugzeuge
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.10.2024 08:46:04

Quadient Receives 'AA' MSCI ESG Rating, Recognizing Longstanding Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

Neopost
16.04 EUR 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced it has been awarded an 'AA' rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings of September 2024. For the ninth consecutive year, MSCI has placed Quadient in the Leaders category, recognizing its strong performance among global peers and its dedication to sustainability, a reflection of the company’s consistent efforts in managing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

MSCI ESG Ratings measure companies’ management of certain ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI uses a rules-based methodology to evaluate over 8,500 companies according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage it relative to peers. Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC). Quadient’s ninth 'AA' rating underscores its sustained success in key areas such as corporate governance and talent development, confirming its commitment to ethical business practices and sustainable growth.

"We are proud to receive the 'AA' MSCI ESG rating for the ninth consecutive year, a clear testament to the continuous dedication of our company in driving forward a sustainable strategy. At Quadient, ESG is deeply embedded in our corporate identity and plays a pivotal role in our vision for sustainable business growth,” said Brandon Batt, chief people and transformation officer at Quadient. "This recognition acknowledges our continued efforts in creating a positive workplace and impact through strong governance, ethical business practices and by fostering a supportive and inclusive culture. It also encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries to further enhance our positive impact on society and the environment."

In the report, the company was praised for its robust governance practices, including a strong board and ownership structure, aligned with shareholder interests, together with business ethics and integrity. Corporate social responsibility is embedded in Quadient’s business strategy, as demonstrated by its success in securing this rating for nearly a decade. The company’s ESG vision for 2030 is to guide its long-term sustainable growth with ambitious targets. This includes positioning Quadient to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, becoming a leading employer of choice and enhancing its customers' experiences through sustainable and innovative solutions.

Quadient’s continued leadership in sustainability is reflected across several ESG recognitions. Recently, Quadient earned EcoVadis’ Gold medal, placing in the top 1% of companies of its industry. Learn more about Quadient’s sustainability journey and future goals at: https://invest.quadient.com/en/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Quadient
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager  VP of Media & Communications
+1 203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979
j.scolaro@quadient.com   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neopost S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Optionen - die Champions League des Investierens

Die Möglichkeiten, an der Börse Geld zu verdienen, sind zahlreich - doch viele Anleger scheitern daran, den Markttrend zuverlässig vorherzusagen. Das Online-Seminar heute Abend bietet eine Lösung für alle, die unabhängig von der Marktentwicklung erfolgreich sein möchten.

Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KKR
✅ SAP
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:12 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konter nach dem Gap-Close
01:00 France"s Burgeoning Debt Lifts Borrowing Costs
08.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
08.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc
08.10.24 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
07.10.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar und Renditen steigen nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
07.10.24 Qubits und Quantum Computing gehört die Zukunft
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’397.32 19.37 BS3UJU
Short 12’736.69 13.96 Y4SSMU
Short 13’228.52 8.23 U0XS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’010.99 08.10.2024 17:30:17
Long 11’452.56 17.79 SRUBSU
Long 11’235.49 13.49 SSZMGU
Long 10’760.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analysten warnen: Goldangebot wird bald den Höhepunkt erreicht haben
BASF Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von BASF
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Nachmittag im Keller
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Dienstagvormittag ins Minus
SMI beendet Handel fester -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich - Hang Seng bricht ein
Siemens erweitert Smart Infrastructure durch Übernahme von Danfoss Fire Safety - Siemens-Aktie verliert
Tencent Aktie News: Tencent am Vormittag massiv unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten