Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’427 -0.1%  SPI 14’860 -0.3%  Dow 38’803 -0.4%  DAX 17’582 0.2%  Euro 0.9532 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’879 -0.1%  Gold 2’034 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’965 5.6%  Dollar 0.8803 0.2%  Öl 84.1 1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Alcon43249246Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
VW schliesst sich BYD & NIO an: Chinesische Stadt strebt an, globaler Elektroauto-Hub zu werden
Swisscom-Aktie rot: Swisscom will Vodafone Italien für 8 Milliarden Euro übernehmen
Microsoft-Aktie stabil: Bosch und Microsoft gehen KI-Kooperation ein
Virgin Galactic-Aktie in Rot: Virgin Galactic macht weniger Verluste
Bumble-Aktie nach Zahlen abgestraft: Rotstift beim Personal angesetzt
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2024 15:32:37

Quadient Positioned as Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for Customer Communications Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

finanzen.net zero Neopost-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Neopost
19.62 EUR -0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Quadient’s comprehensive customer communications platform receive strong ratings for technology excellence and customer impact

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces it has been positioned as a Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM) 2024 research report for the fourth consecutive year. The report, produced by independent technology analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, provides a detailed analysis and strategic vendor performance assessment of the global CCM market.

Organizations are increasingly investing in CCM solutions to streamline communication processes across various channels and offer personalized interactions. "The [Quadient] Inspire platform generates complex communications faster and provides multi-step journey-based campaigns with omnichannel nudges and reminders to complete the transaction,” according to the report.

"Quadient’s innovative approach to CCM offers technical flexibility with deep, seamless integration capabilities, empowering organizations to deliver personalized, omnichannel experiences at scale,” said Saurabh Raj, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "By offering robust customer journey mapping tools, Quadient enables businesses to visualize and optimize customer interactions across multiple touchpoints. With a strong emphasis on AI-driven analytics and continuous enhancement of deployment options, Quadient is at the forefront of revolutionizing CCM, driving towards more dynamic and data-driven customer engagement strategies.”

Quadient’s cloud CCM solutions demonstrate technology excellence and create customer impact across a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector. Inspire Evolve, Quadient’s enterprise CCM SaaS solution, and Inspire Flex , an any-premise CCM solution, power millions of critical customer communications every day, including business correspondence, renewal notices, dynamic statements, policies and more. Communications are designed and delivered for digital and print channels in high-volume batch and on-demand environments.

Following the 2023 acquisition of Daylight Automation, Quadient launched Inspire iForms, a SaaS-based forms automation and digital process solution that enables business users to create and manage intelligent forms designed to improve data accuracy, reduce forms abandonment rates and transform customer experience. For small and medium businesses, cloud solution Quadient Impress automates outbound document workflows, including invoicing.

"We are proud that our strategy of innovation and customer focus has been independently recognized in the SPARK Matrix: CCM report,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. "Our relentless drive to support our customers in providing excellence in customer communications continues as we invest in new intelligent features to improve our users’ experience. We are excited for the near future and the growth of generative AI to empower business strategies with customer-preferred AI tools for understanding and improving content, leading to more effective communications.”

For complimentary report access, visit www.quadient.com/en/resources/spark-matrix-customer-communication-management.

About Quadient
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.
For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager  VP of Media & Communications
+1 203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979
j.scolaro@quadient.com   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Dr. Karsten Junius, Chefökonom der Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Die Inflationsrate ist im Januar auf 1.3 % gesunken, was auch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) überrascht hat. Dr. Karsten Junius diskutiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie die weitere Entwicklung aussieht und ob die SNB die Leitzinsen senken wird. Weitere Themen des Interviews sind:
✔️ der Einfluss des starken Schweizer Frankens auf den Aktienmarkt und
✔️ die Prognosen für dieses Jahr.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Inside Trading & Investment

12:35 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 60.000 Dollar – Coinbase Aktie gefragt
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:27 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
08:31 SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
07:13 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Das nächste Rekordhoch
27.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengl
27.02.24 Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
26.02.24 E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures: Classic index gets a new look
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’904.68 19.73 3XSSMU
Short 12’158.13 13.62 D1SSMU
Short 12’599.51 8.94 GZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’424.59 28.02.2024 15:34:36
Long 10’983.92 19.73 SSZMHU
Long 10’733.87 13.79 SSQMTU
Long 10’279.41 8.98 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Arbonia-Aktie springt dennoch 21 Prozent hoch: Arbonia rutscht 2023 in Verlustzone und will Klimadivision verkaufen
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Idorsia-Aktie springt 13 Prozent hoch: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger knickt am Mittag ein
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter: Kurs steigt über 57 000 Dollar
Bitcoin zündet erneut den Turbo: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit