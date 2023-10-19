Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'448 -2.1%  SPI 13'701 -1.9%  Dow 33'546 -0.4%  DAX 15'045 -0.3%  Euro 0.9470 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'090 -0.4%  Gold 1'955 0.4%  Bitcoin 25'690 0.9%  Dollar 0.8959 -0.3%  Öl 91.8 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Sika41879292
Top News
Warum der Buffett-Vertraute Charlie Munger vom KI-Hype nicht überzeugt ist
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Mittag zu
Donnerstagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Aufwind
Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit Abgaben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.10.2023 18:15:00

Quadient experiences strong demand for integrated, cross-channel communications among Mail solutions customers

Neopost
18.90 EUR -0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, experiences strong momentum on digital adoption among its Mail-Related Solution customers, with Quadient’s multi-channel document distribution software sales increasing fast, particularly in North America. By September 2023, these revenues had grown by 40% year-on-year, underpinned by the success of Quadient's cross-selling strategy.

Recognizing that different businesses are at varying stages of their digital transformation journey - some rely heavily on paper-based processes, while others are poised for the next step - the company has been investing to provide a combination of advanced mailing systems and omnichannel communications software that, together, automate, secure and streamline document workflows.

"Quadient continues to differentiate itself by helping organizations navigate through the evolving changes of hybrid communications, enabling businesses to connect with customers more effectively through smart mailing solutions, package management solutions, and omni-channel customer communications platforms.” Source: IDC, Quadient Stresses Productivity and Security with Latest Intelligent Mailroom Solutions, October 10, 2022 (lcUS49775122).

Over the first half of the year, Quadient has experienced strong adoption of its newest range of intelligent mail solutions, the iX-Series, with 26.7% of its Mail-Related customer base already equipped with an upgraded system. The company anticipates this trend to continue to accelerate, with postal organizations also driving customers to upgrade to more advanced and secure technologies through new regulations, such as the Intelligent Mail Indicia (IMI) in the United States. Quadient is taking this opportunity to upgrade its installed base while giving customers the digital tools they need to meet customer expectations for new digital processes and interactions.

"In today's fast-paced, digitally driven world, businesses need to adapt to the changing landscape of customer expectations,” notes Alain Fairise, Chief Solutions Officer for Mail-Related Solutions at Quadient. "Quadient is committed to ensuring our customers are equipped to excel in the digital age. We enable businesses to communicate with mail or through digital channels, or a mix of both, with solutions that provide the flexibility and scalability that our customers expect.”

Quadient's comprehensive suite of solutions goes beyond mail to provide businesses with the tools to modernize their operations and enhance their interactions with customers in an increasingly digital landscape. With a customer base of 440,000 businesses spanning the globe, Quadient enables billions of customer communications and transactions annually through its software, mail and smart parcel locker solutions.

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.
For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts
Joe Scolaro, Quadient
Global Press Relations Manager
+1 203-301-3673
j.scolaro@quadient.com

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Director of Media & Communications
+1-630-699-8979
sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

JETZT LIVE: Drei Strategien, die funktionieren - vom Anfänger bis zum Profi!

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht | BX Swiss Bloggerlounge