Quadient confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, 2 April 2024

Quadient (Euronext Paris : FR0000120560, QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme, as it complies with the criteria for inclusion set by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The criteria for European companies to be eligible to the scheme are the following:

having less than 5,000 employees, and

a total revenue below €1,500 million or total assets below €2,000 million.

Moreover, the market capitalization is below €1 billion or was below this threshold at the end of at least one out of the four fiscal years preceding the fiscal year taking into consideration for the eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme.

Based on Quadient’s consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year ended 31 January 2024, the Group had 4,704 employees and revenues of €1,062 million.

As a consequence, investment in Quadient shares can be made through PEA-PME accounts.

Calendar

Quadient will publish its Q1 2024 sales on 27 May 2024

