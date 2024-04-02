Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’730 0.2%  SPI 15’443 0.3%  Dow 39’567 -0.6%  DAX 18’492 0.1%  Euro 0.9735 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’083 0.0%  Gold 2’254 0.2%  Bitcoin 60’618 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9074 0.3%  Öl 87.9 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Trump Media & Technology111854123Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Super Micro Computer2776758Canopy Growth131680879Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Reddit133254246
Top News
ENR Russia Invest-Aktie: Rubelabwertung drückt ENR Russia Invest in die roten Zahlen
Canopy Growth-Aktie setzt Achterbahnfahrt fort: Schaffung neuer Aktiengattung von Stimmrechtsberater befürwortet
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar nur wenig bewegt - zum Franken tiefer
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Neopost Aktie [Valor: 997427 / ISIN: FR0000120560]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2024 08:30:00

Quadient confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

finanzen.net zero Neopost-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Neopost
19.06 EUR 0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Quadient confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, 2 April 2024

Quadient (Euronext Paris : FR0000120560, QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme, as it complies with the criteria for inclusion set by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The criteria for European companies to be eligible to the scheme are the following:

  • having less than 5,000 employees, and
  • a total revenue below €1,500 million or total assets below €2,000 million.

Moreover, the market capitalization is below €1 billion or was below this threshold at the end of at least one out of the four fiscal years preceding the fiscal year taking into consideration for the eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme.

Based on Quadient’s consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year ended 31 January 2024, the Group had 4,704 employees and revenues of €1,062 million.

As a consequence, investment in Quadient shares can be made through PEA-PME accounts.

Calendar

Quadient will publish its Q1 2024 sales on 27 May 2024

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neopost S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV

SEs ist wieder Zeit für ein «Big Picture» zur Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Zweimal im Jahr gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwalter Zürich AG, im Interview mit David Kunz einen fundierten und faktenreichen Einblick in die aktuelle Entwicklung ausgewählter Kapitalmärkte und Sektoren.

Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA. Bildet sich bei den Techwerten aktuell eine Blase? Und welche weiteren spannenden Themen gibt es zur Zeit am Aktienmarkt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.03.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.03.24 Coinbase Aktie erholt sich nach SEC-Schock – Bitcoin wieder über 70.000 Dollar
28.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Technologieaktien Europa - Absolut konkurrenzfähig/Sika - Relativ vorsichtig
28.03.24 Why Scarcity is an Important Feature of Bitcoin
28.03.24 Fehlende Risikobereitschaft
28.03.24 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 | BX Swiss TV
28.03.24 «Magnificent 7» – die «glorreichen sieben» der USA
27.03.24 Marktüberblick: DAX bleibt im Rallymodus
26.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’950.00 19.72
Short 14’000.00 5.33
Short 14’300.00 12.67
SMI-Kurs: 11’730.43 28.03.2024 17:30:28
Long 11’320.00 19.47
Long 10’940.00 13.75
Long 10’540.00 8.55
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alternative zu KI-Profiteur NVIDIA-Aktie: Analyst empfiehlt Anlegern wenig bekanntes IT-Unternehmen
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini: Wiederwahl von Trump wäre die grösste Bedrohung für die Wirtschaften und Märkte weltweit
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Fokus: Coinbase lässt SEC-Absage von Krypto-Regelwerk nicht auf sich sitzen
Zuflüsse in Bitcoin-ETFs nehmen zu - CrypoQuant-CEO warnt vor drohender Liquiditätskrise
Swatch-Aktie: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Lufthansa-Aktie: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Krypto-Community gespalten: Goldman Sachs & Co. arbeiten an Blockchain-Lösung für die Geschäftswelt
Wall Street am Ostermontag schlussendlich mit gemischten Tendenzen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit