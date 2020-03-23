Quad-C Announces Investment in Textum Weaving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it has closed on an investment in Textum Weaving and its affiliates ("Textum" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of advanced, high-performance textiles based in Belmont, NC.

Textum is an advanced textile engineering and manufacturing company possessing a wide range of fabric forming capabilities including fabric and preform engineering, standard 2D fabrics, 3D and 4D weaving and helical fabric formation. Using a wide variety of high technology yarns such as carbon, ceramic, refractory metals and aramids, Textum designs and manufactures materials for high temperature and harsh environments in infrastructure, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications. Specific end uses for Textum's products include thermal protection systems, antenna windows and reentry systems, protective and reinforcement materials for critical infrastructure and high performance brake systems for aircraft and automobiles.

A founder/family owned business since its 1996 inception, Textum is currently led by President and CEO, Aaron Feinberg, who will continue in that capacity and own a significant stake in the business in partnership with Quad-C.

"We are excited to partner with Quad-C to accelerate our growth at Textum," said Mr. Feinberg. "We were looking for a partner with a track record of working with owner/operators to invest in growth and build businesses for the future. We intend to continue to expand our technical and production capabilities at Textum, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, and we believe that this partnership with Quad-C will provide us with experience and resources to enhance our capabilities for the benefit of our customers."

"Quad-C is very excited to partner with Aaron and his excellent team," said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C Partner. "Textum is a great fit for Quad-C, as we are very focused on the industrial technology and specialty materials sectors and we have a long history of successfully partnering with owners of family businesses. Aaron and his team have built a terrific business that represents an ideal platform in the technical weaving and specialty composites space."

"We have been very impressed with Aaron and the entire Textum management team," said Matt Trotta, a Vice President of Quad-C. "We are looking forward to supporting Textum as the company continues to develop highly engineered fabrics and preforms for high value aerospace and industrial applications."

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

ABOUT TEXTUM

Textum is an advanced textile engineering and manufacturing company. The Company focuses on novel reinforcement technologies that are exposed to complex loading in extreme environments. Textum designs and fabricates high performance textile materials using high technology yarns such as carbon, ceramic, refractory metals and aramids. Products include fabrics, solid blocks and near net shape preforms. Applications include thermal protection systems, antenna windows, nosetips, rocket nozzles and reentry systems in aerospace and defense as well as material applications in energy and infrastructure. For more information, visit https://textum.com/.

ABOUT QUAD-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business services, consumer, general industrial, healthcare, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in over 65 companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, visit https://www.quadcmanagement.com/.

