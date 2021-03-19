SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’637 -0.7%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1066 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’742 0.3%  Bitcoin 54’729 2.3%  Dollar 0.9294 0.2%  Öl 64.7 2.9% 

19.03.2021 20:35:00

Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 19, 2021

QUÉBEC, March 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on May 19, 2021.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on April 19, 2021.

Associated link:

The May 19, 2021 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #27 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

