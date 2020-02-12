+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 21:45:00

Q'STRAINT/Sure-Lok Announces Strategic Partnership with All Wheels Up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'STRAINT/Sure-Lok, an industry-leading wheelchair securement manufacturer, announces a strategic partnership involving trade show promotions with All Wheels Up, a non-profit advocacy group that promotes airline wheelchair securement.

Q'straint Logo (PRNewsfoto/Q'STRAINT)

"We are dedicated to making safety accessible both on the ground and in the air through this strategic partnership with Q'STRAINT," said Michelle Erwin, Founder of All Wheels Up. "Keeping mobility device passengers safe on airplanes is the forefront of everything that we do and are honored to be working with a company that has such a stellar track record of securing wheelchairs safely and securely on all types of vehicles."

"When we considered whom to partner up with for this important promotion we felt that because of our commitment and dedication to Making Safety Accessible to all wheelchair passengers, All Wheels Up was the logical choice," said Maria Huertas, Q'STRAINT Director of Marketing. "Both of our efforts are dedicated to helping make this vision a reality."

In the partnership, Q'STRAINT will match every $5 to All Wheels Up, for everyone who visits the Q'STRAINT tradeshow booth and participates in the Elements Matching Game - a popular arcade game based on the periodic table.  

All Element Matching Games will be situated at the Q'STRAINT tradeshow booth. Contestants will be competing for the highest score at each tradeshow and the winners will receive exciting prizes.

The Elements Match Game promotion will kick off at the 2020 NMEDA annual conference and expo, March 3-5 at Daytona Beach. For a complete list of participating promotional trade shows visit the Q'STRAINT events page.

About Q'STRAINT

For over 35 years, Q'STRAINT has been the industry leader focused on developing the most innovative solutions to advance the safety and effectiveness of wheelchair passenger travel. The diverse global staff serves customers in more than 70 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit qstraint.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

About All Wheels Up

All Wheels Up currently is the only organization in the world crash testing wheelchair and tie-downs for commercial flight. The non-profit group is working with regulators such as the FAA, Airlines, Airplane Manufacturers, and Congress to discover and incorporate real aviation wheelchair securement. For more information, visit allwheelsup.org.

Media Contacts:
Scott Brand                                                    
(954) 986-6665, ext. 279                                                                   
sbrand@qstraint.com

Alicia Watson
(954) 986-6665, ext. 209                                                                   
events@qstraint.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qstraintsure-lok-announces-strategic-partnership-with-all-wheels-up-301001943.html

SOURCE Q'STRAINT

