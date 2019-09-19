19.09.2019 07:25:00

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020

Announced: world's top 500 universities for launching student careers

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education think-tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds have named the world's top 500 universities for nurturing graduate employability. The 2020 QS Graduate Employability Rankings offer authoritative, independent, multivariate data regarding the relationship between university choice and career outcomes. In so doing, they meet growing student demand for information about the potential employment benefits their education might offer.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is number-one. Stanford University is 2nd, and the University of California at Los Angeles is 3rd. The ranking is characterised by significant disparities between QS's overall QS World University Rankings and this exercise. In particular, Asia's top universities outperform continental Europe's leading institutions. The rankings therefore demonstrate that there is no perfect parallel between an outstanding reputational and research university, and an outstanding nurturer of student career outcomes.

To explore the university-employability relationship, QS use a unique five-metric method that captures each institution's regard among 44,000 employers worldwide, alma mater data from 29,000 highly successful individuals, institutional industry partnerships, employer presence on campus, and location-adjusted graduate employment rate.

Executive Summary

  • MIT retains the dual honour of being both world number-one in QS's overall exercise, and the world number-one for employability;
  • The employer dataset used for the Employer Reputation indicator is the world's largest repository of employer insight into graduate quality;
  • Asia's leading university is Tsinghua University in Mainland China, which ranks 6th, followed by the University of Hong Kong (9th), and Peking University (19th), The University of Tokyo (23rd) and National University of Singapore (24th);
  • Latin American top universities are: Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (33rd) and Mexico's Tecnológico de Monterrey (40th) both achieve top-50 ranks;
  • Continental Europe's top university is Switzerland's ETH Zurich, which places 17th;
  • The UK leading universities are Cambridge (8th) and Oxford (10th);

 

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020: Global Top 10

2020
Rank

2019
Rank

2020
QSWUR

Institution

Location

1

1

1

MIT

US

2

2

2

Stanford University

US

3

2

  35=

UCLA

US

4

5

42

The University of Sydney

AU

5

4

3

Harvard University

US

6

9

16

Tsinghua University

Mainland China

7

6

38

The University of Melbourne

AU

8

7

7

University of Cambridge

UK

9

13

  25=

University of Hong Kong (HKU)

Hong Kong

10

10

4

University of Oxford

UK

© QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2019  

The ranking method can be found at https://www.topuniversities.com/employability-rankings/methodology. The full ranking will be live at www.TopUniversities.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

