QPPV Online Training - Technical Training Program To Become A Qualified Pharmacovigilance Professional

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QPPV Online Training - A Technical Training Program To Be Qualified Pharmacovigilance Professional (QPPV)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

QPPV stands for Qualified Person Responsible for Pharmacovigilance and is a Qualified and experienced professional in all aspects of Pharmacovigilance. QPPV is the main person responsible for handling the Marketing Authorization Holder's (MAH) Pharmacovigilance system effectively and ensuring the system meet the regulatory obligations in regards to the safety monitoring of the products.



QPPV is required in Pharmacovigilance system as per the legal obligations in EU per GVP Module I which states that all marketing authorization holders to have one qualified person for pharmacovigilance (QPPV) with responsibility for establishing and maintaining all aspects of the company's global pharmacovigilance system. The QPPV is responsible for all Pharmacovigilance related activities like risk management including detection, assessment, understanding and communication of safety information. QPPV acts as a single point of contact for the Competent Authorities for inspections and other communication on a 24-hour basis



At the conclusion of this training, participants should be able to:

Handle the QPPV responsibilities in regards to Pharmacovigilance system management

Create and maintain a Pharmacovigilance system to make it Inspection Ready for regulatory authorities

Overcome challenges in maintenance of the Pharmacovigilance system

If you are already working as QPPV and want to raise your competency standards or looking forward to starting your professional journey as QPPV and looking forward to strengthening your pharmacovigilance management skills, this training will help you to increase your knowledge base regarding the techniques and regulatory processes involved in creation and maintenance of Pharmacovigilance system.

This will be a perfect learning opportunity in all areas of drug safety, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and quality compliance and will be a great addition to your knowledge in pharmacovigilance.



Course Modules:

Regulatory aspects of Pharmacovigilance

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices and Ethical Principles

QPPV and EUDRAVIGIANCE registrations

Regulatory and Legal Requirements in Pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance System management

Pharmacovigilance Operation Management

Pharmacovigilance Risk Management and related activities

Safety Monitoring & Signal Detection

Pharmacovigilance IT system and Validation

Pharmacovigilance Audits and Inspections

Pharmacovigilance Compliance Management

Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA)

Pharmacovigilance System Documentations

Pharmacovigilance System Metrics & KPIs Tracking

Pharmacovigilance Training Management

Pharmacovigilance Agreements

Regulatory Reporting

Pharmacovigilance Communication and Reporting

Documentation and Record Keeping

Analytical skills and Decision Making

Communication and Information Management

Workload Management

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfpf4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qppv-online-training---technical-training-program-to-become-a-qualified-pharmacovigilance-professional-301054865.html

SOURCE Research and Markets