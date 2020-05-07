+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 18:45:00

QPPV Online Training - Technical Training Program To Become A Qualified Pharmacovigilance Professional

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QPPV Online Training - A Technical Training Program To Be Qualified Pharmacovigilance Professional (QPPV)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

QPPV stands for Qualified Person Responsible for Pharmacovigilance and is a Qualified and experienced professional in all aspects of Pharmacovigilance. QPPV is the main person responsible for handling the Marketing Authorization Holder's (MAH) Pharmacovigilance system effectively and ensuring the system meet the regulatory obligations in regards to the safety monitoring of the products.

QPPV is required in Pharmacovigilance system as per the legal obligations in EU per GVP Module I which states that all marketing authorization holders to have one qualified person for pharmacovigilance (QPPV) with responsibility for establishing and maintaining all aspects of the company's global pharmacovigilance system. The QPPV is responsible for all Pharmacovigilance related activities like risk management including detection, assessment, understanding and communication of safety information. QPPV acts as a single point of contact for the Competent Authorities for inspections and other communication on a 24-hour basis

At the conclusion of this training, participants should be able to:

  • Handle the QPPV responsibilities in regards to Pharmacovigilance system management
  • Create and maintain a Pharmacovigilance system to make it Inspection Ready for regulatory authorities
  • Overcome challenges in maintenance of the Pharmacovigilance system

If you are already working as QPPV and want to raise your competency standards or looking forward to starting your professional journey as QPPV and looking forward to strengthening your pharmacovigilance management skills, this training will help you to increase your knowledge base regarding the techniques and regulatory processes involved in creation and maintenance of Pharmacovigilance system.

This will be a perfect learning opportunity in all areas of drug safety, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and quality compliance and will be a great addition to your knowledge in pharmacovigilance.

Course Modules:

  • Regulatory aspects of Pharmacovigilance
  • Good Pharmacovigilance Practices and Ethical Principles
  • QPPV and EUDRAVIGIANCE registrations
  • Regulatory and Legal Requirements in Pharmacovigilance
  • Pharmacovigilance System management
  • Pharmacovigilance Operation Management
  • Pharmacovigilance Risk Management and related activities
  • Safety Monitoring & Signal Detection
  • Pharmacovigilance IT system and Validation
  • Pharmacovigilance Audits and Inspections
  • Pharmacovigilance Compliance Management
  • Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Pharmacovigilance System Documentations
  • Pharmacovigilance System Metrics & KPIs Tracking
  • Pharmacovigilance Training Management
  • Pharmacovigilance Agreements
  • Regulatory Reporting
  • Pharmacovigilance Communication and Reporting
  • Documentation and Record Keeping
  • Analytical skills and Decision Making
  • Communication and Information Management
  • Workload Management

