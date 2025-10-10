Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
GE Vernova Aktie 133262491 / US36828A1016

10.10.2025 03:59:31

QPM Energy Secures A$113.7 Mln Lease Deal With Macquarie To Acquire GE Gas Turbines

GE Vernova
482.16 CHF -0.63%
(RTTNews) - QPM Energy Ltd (QPM.AX) announced the signing of a A$113.7 million Master Lease Agreement with Macquarie, facilitated by its Specialised and Asset Finance division within the Commodities and Global Markets business. The tailored financing arrangement will fully fund the purchase of two LM6000 gas turbines from GE Vernova.

In addition to the acquisition, the facility will cover transportation costs for moving the turbines from GE Vernova's factory in Hungary to QPM's Isaac Energy Hub in Moranbah. Shipment is scheduled for the March 2026 quarter.

