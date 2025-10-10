GE Vernova Aktie 133262491 / US36828A1016
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
10.10.2025 03:59:31
QPM Energy Secures A$113.7 Mln Lease Deal With Macquarie To Acquire GE Gas Turbines
(RTTNews) - QPM Energy Ltd (QPM.AX) announced the signing of a A$113.7 million Master Lease Agreement with Macquarie, facilitated by its Specialised and Asset Finance division within the Commodities and Global Markets business. The tailored financing arrangement will fully fund the purchase of two LM6000 gas turbines from GE Vernova.
In addition to the acquisition, the facility will cover transportation costs for moving the turbines from GE Vernova's factory in Hungary to QPM's Isaac Energy Hub in Moranbah. Shipment is scheduled for the March 2026 quarter.
Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
|
07.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Ausblick: GE Vernova veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.25
|GE Vernova tries to shake its parent’s problems (Financial Times)
|
23.04.25
|Gewinnsprung bei GE Vernova-Aktie: Anhaltender Boom bei Gas- und Netztechnik (AWP)
|
23.04.25
|Ausblick: GE Vernova legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.25